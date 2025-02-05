"I think I would wake up next year" - Dakota Johnson on why 14-hour sleep schedule is a must-make habit

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has gone viral several times in the last few years. On December 11, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article, in which Johnson discussed her daily routine. In the article, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress mentioned that sleep is her "number one priority in life." She elaborated by saying:

"I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours."

Her off-handed comment sparked an online debate about how much sleep is good for health. Several publications like Page Six, The Guardian, Harper's Bazaar, and USA Today ran with the story and came up with their own articles dissecting her statement.

A month later on January 22, 2024, Dakota Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her superhero movie Madame Webb. When the host asked her about The Wall Street Journal article, she clarified, between laughs, that she did not "demand" that many hours of sleep, jokingly adding that she was "not a monster."

The duo went on to discuss their love of sleeping, with Fallon saying it would be fantastic if he could sleep for 14 hours. Dakota Johnson chimed in by bragging about how easily she can fall asleep.

"I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that either. I can just sleep like that. I think if I took, like an Ambien, I think I would wake up next year," she joked.

Exploring Dakota Johnson's past viral moments

The 35-year-old actress has made headlines for her odd comments in the past. On March 11, 2020, she went viral for the way she declared her love of limes. The viral moment happened when she invited Architectural Digest to shoot their famous Open Door video in her Los Angeles home. While giving a tour of the house, she stepped inside her kitchen and rambled on about loving limes.

"I love limes. I love them. They're great. I love them so much, and I like to present them like this in my house," she said.

Fans found her obsession with limes quirky, until they found out that she had lied. Dakota Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2021, and admitted that she did not love limes as she was allergic to them.

"I actually didn’t even know that they were in there. It was set dressing. I’m actually allergic to limes. Mildly allergic. And honeydew melon. Limes make my tongue itch," she said.

Another moment came during the press tour of Madame Webb, which marked Dakota Johnson's first leading role in a Marvel movie. In an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, the actress recalled that she had only watched four percent of Marvel movies in her life, which summed up to "15 minutes of one" film.

However, her most memorable viral moment came in November 2019, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The comedian put Dakota Johnson on the spot by asking why she was not invited to her recently-held 30th birthday party.

The Persuasion actress pushed back by saying she definitely sent her an invitation as Ellen had given her a hard time for not inviting her in the past. The host blushed as her producer reminded her (off-camera) that she had other engagements the day of the party.

Dakota Johnson turned superhero for her latest film role

Dakota Johnson was last seen in the superhero film Madame Webb, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. S. J. Clarkson directed the movie and co-wrote its screenplay with Matt Sazama, Claire Parker, and Burk Sharpless.

In the film, Dakota Johnson plays Cassie Webb a.k.a Madame Webb, a New York paramedic who develops psychic powers after a near-death incident. She protects three teenage girls, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazón (Isabelle Merced), from being attacked by Ezekiel Sims.

With his psychic powers, Sims learns that he will die at the hands of these girls, who will become spider-women in the future, and hence, sets out to prevent his death by killing them first.

Madame Webb was released on February 14, 2024, and was widely panned by critics. It was labeled as the "worst comic book movie" and received a mere 11% on Rotten Tomatoes from 266 critics' reviews. With a budget of $100 million, the film broke even by earning $100.5 million in box office collections, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

