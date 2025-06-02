7 dark comedies to watch if you liked The Phoenician Scheme

Starring a celebrated cast, The Phoenician Scheme was loved by the fans for its layered storytelling, enigmatic characters, and a blend of humor with unsettling themes. The 2025 espionage dark comedy is directed by Wes Anderson and stars Benicio Del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, and others.

The Phoenician Scheme, a dark comedy-drama, has captured the attention of viewers for its satirical tone and unpredictable storyline. Whether it is the sharp dialogue writing, cynical worldviews, or character-driven narratives, the film has gathered a huge fan club for itself.

However, there are other dark comedies like The Phoenician Scheme promising enough to surprise viewers with their wit and plotline.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang to Catch Me If You Can: 7 best movies to watch if you liked The Phoenician Scheme

1) Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading (image via MUBI)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, Burn After Reading explores a group of clumsy individuals who falsely think they have uncovered classified government information. Soon, their misguided blackmail scheme spirals into chaos, turning the movie into a hilarious watch.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, John Malkovich, George Clooney, and others. And, like The Phoenician Scheme, this film also focuses on flawed characters navigating deception.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Directed by Shane Black, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a dark comedy-thriller starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer in leading roles. The movie mixes noir with satire, and follows a small-time thief who stumbles into an acting audition and soon finds himself in the Hollywood world.

With creative writing and a twist in the plotline, the film is a must-watch if fans liked The Phoenician Scheme.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

3) The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster (image via Netflix)

Helmed by director Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster is set in a dystopian society where single people must find a romantic partner in 45 days or be turned into animals. Hilariously, The Lobster uses deadpan humor to pinpoint societal norms around relationships. The cast includes Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman, and others.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can (image via MUBI)

The biographical crime film starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Hanks is directed by Steven Spielberg. Catch Me If You Can is based on Frank Abagnale Jr, and explores a teen con artist who successfully impersonates an airline pilot, doctor, and lawyer while forging millions in checks.

The film follows the themes of deception, humor, and thriller as viewers witness a game of mouse and rat throughout the film.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) The Brothers Bloom (2008)

The Brothers Bloom (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Rian Johnson, The Brothers Bloom follows two brothers, Stephen and Bloom, who have spent their lives performing intense scams.

Their final scheme includes an eccentric heiress, but complications begin as personal motives start to mix with their profession. The film stars Adrien Brody, Mark Ruffalo, and Rachel Weisz in leading roles.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Royal Tenenbaums (image via MUBI)

Also directed by Wes Anderson, The Royal Tenenbaums is a dark comedy-drama about a dysfunctional family who reunite once again when their estranged father shares the news that him being terminally ill.

The film stars Gene Hackman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, and Luke Wilson, whose characters together explore failure, regret, and reconciliation through Anderson's style of filmmaking.

Where to Watch: Hulu, Apple TV+

7) The Informant (2009)

The Informant (image via Prime Video)

Steven Soderbergh directs The Informant with Matt Damon leading the cast. The film is a dark comedy based on the true story of Mark Whitacre, a corporate executive who later became a whistleblower.

The film blends corporate drama with crime and humor, making it a perfect watch if fans liked watching The Phoenician Scheme.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Other movies to watch if you liked The Phoenician Scheme are In Bruges, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Get Smart, Spy, The Favorite, and more.

