What did Wes Anderson say about Trump’s proposed film tariff? Oscar-winning filmmaker mocks the President’s plans for movies made outside of the US

Wes Anderson seemingly mocked US President Donald Trump during the Cannes Film Festival press conference on May 19. The Oscar-winning director was asked about Trump's proposed film tariff, as Anderson's new film, The Phoenician Scheme, is partially filmed in Germany.

Anderson stated that he isn't informed enough about the topic. Then he jokingly said movies can't be held at customs since they aren't shipped like products. He also mockingly said they wouldn't receive any money if the government took all the money because of a 100% tariff.

"The tariff is interesting because I've never heard of a 100% tariff before. I'm not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means he's saying he's going to take all the money. And then what do we get? So it's complicated to me. Can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn't ship that way," Anderson stated.

For the unversed, Donald Trump announced on May 5, 2025, that movies produced in foreign countries would have to pay a 100% tariff. The President claimed the "dying" US film industry would supposedly benefit from the tariffs.

"I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

According to US Today's May 5, 2025, report, the White House released a statement on the same day stating that no final decision regarding the film tariff had been made.

More details on Wes Anderson's latest film, The Phoenician Scheme

Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Cera, Benicio del Toro, and Wes Anderson discuss the movie at the Phoenician Scheme Press Conference at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. - (Image via Getty)

The Phoenician Scheme is a black comedy film written and directed by Wes Anderson; the plot is from a story Anderson created with filmmaker Roman Coppola. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Cera, Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, among others.

The plot revolves around a wealthy European businessman named Zsa-zsa Korda, played by Benicio del Toro. After Korda names his only daughter Liesl, played by actress Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton, the heir, he embarks on a new journey only to be attacked by tycoons, terrorists, and assassins.

Wes Anderson teased upcoming projects

On May 19, 2025, Wes Anderson teased his next film at the Cannes Film Festival press conference. Although he did not reveal many details, the Oscar-winning director shared that it would be a "dark" film. He is currently working on the script with Roman Coppola and Richard Ayoade.

"The next film is also pretty dark. Actually, can I announce our project? Roman and Richard and I are working on a script together for a movie, and I think it does have a darkness. I'm not going to say anything about it, but I mean I'm at a press conference. I have to announce something," the director stated.

Anderson also said he would work on a film with Bill Murray and Michael Cera. He shook hands with the two and jokingly said that some actors initially agreed to the project but later refused.

"Let's shake on it. Sometimes people say yes and they don't really mean it later... I'm just saying, let's get this on the record," Wes Anderson said.

Wes Anderson's espionage comedy The Phoenician Scheme premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 18. It will be released in theatres on May 30, 2025.

