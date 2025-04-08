The Phoenician Scheme (2025): Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far 

After a long wait, Wes Anderson is bringing a brand new movie titled The Phoenician Scheme, which is set to release on May 30, 2025, and boasts a stellar cast list. In 2023, Anderson released Asteroid City, a Southwestern Science fiction movie. Now, he is turning his focus to a complex father-daughter relationship with The Phoenician Scheme, which marks the director’s 12th feature film.
The movie stars Benicio del Toro as a millionaire called Zsa-zsa Korda and Mia Threapleton as his daughter, according to the latest trailer released by Focus Features. They embark on a quest, meeting a host of new characters and exploring the complex father-daughter dynamics between them.
The Phoenician Scheme (2025): Everything we know about the movie
Wes Anderson's latest movie has just got a new trailer and release date.
Release date and how to watch
The Phoenician Scheme is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on May 30, 2025. The movie has a limited release in US movie theaters on this date and will expand widely to additional US markets on June 6, 2025. The movie marks Anderson's third collaboration with Focus Features after Moonrise Kingdom (2012) and Asteroid City (2023).
Plot and trailer explored
The Phoenician Scheme follows the story of Del Toro's Zsa-zsa Korda, who is a business magnate and one of the richest men in Europe, and Threapleton's Sister Liesel, who is his daughter. Together, they embark on a quest with tutor Bjorn Lund to secure the future of Zsa-zsa Korda's business and meet many interesting characters on the way.
The movie is a collaboration between Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, and the synopsis of the movie, from Focus Features, reads as follows:
“The story of a family and a family business.”
Focus Features has also released a new trailer for The Phoenician Scheme, where viewers see Anderson sending his characters on a new globe-trotting adventure.
Anderson, who is known for his unique visual style across his filmography, shared his thoughts about his movies during the 2023 Lumière Film Festival.
"The one thing I never think about, really, when I’m making a film is myself or my own style, my voice. I think about what’s new for this movie, how do I make this movie the best it can be, how do I get the greatest collaborators together,” Anderson continued. "And yet every time I make a movie, the first thing people say is: ‘You can sure tell who made this one!'” he stated.
The Phoenician Scheme was filmed in Germany in association with Studio Babelsberg. Anderson is credited as a producer through his production company American Empirical Pictures, along with Indian Paintbrush and Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet. The movie is distributed by Focus Features.
Full cast list of the movie explored
The Phoenician Scheme features a long and stellar cast list. The main cast list of the upcoming Wes Anderson movie includes:
- Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda
- Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl
- Michael Cera as Bjorn Lund
- Tom Hanks as Leland
- Bryan Cranston as Reagan
- Riz Ahmed as Prince Farouk
- Rupert Friend as Excaliber
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Uncle Nubar
Others featured in the movie include:
- Jeffrey Wright
- Scarlett Johansson
- Richard Ayoade
- Hope Davis
- Bill Murray
- Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Willem Dafoe
- Mathieu Amalric
- Tonio Arango
- Aysha Joy Samuel
- Mohamed Chahrour
- Imke Büchel
- Anna Bardorf
- Imad Mardnli
- Jaime Ferkic
- Antonia Desplat
- Sabine Hollweck
- Ethan Hawke
Watch this space for more updates on The Phoenician Scheme.