7 action movies to watch if you liked Nobody

Action movies are one genre that always keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Chase scenes, shootouts, sudden narrow escapes, and hand-to-hand combat are the most convenient ways to give the viewers an adrenaline rush.

Among many action movies with various genres and themes is Nobody, a story of justice, revenge, and family protection. When Hutch Manshell fails to protect himself and his family after a sudden attack by thieves at his home one night, however, the aftermath of the event results in a journey of simmering rage.

Between the gunfire, fists, and squealing tires, Hutch goes on a mission to fight back against the people who hurt his family.

The action-packed movie with emotional moments is not to be missed. Moreover, fans who loved this movie can find other action movies like Jack Reacher, John Wick, and Wrath of Man, which give the audience nail-biting moments and a spike in their mood.

Wrath of Man, Atomic Blonde, and five other action movies to watch if you like Nobody.

1) Atomic Blonde

This action movie follows the story of Charlize Theoran (portrayed by Lorraine Broughton), a lethal MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to unravel the truth behind the murder of a fellow agent and find the double agents. The movie dives into themes of espionage, survival, and betrayal amidst intense action and disguise.

The intense fight scenes and the iconic action music of the 1980s add to the movie's dim visuals and exciting narrative, which will keep the viewers hooked. This movie is available on Amazon Prime.

2) John Wick

A man standing outside his car (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Trailers)

John Wick is considered one of the best action films of the decade. Thanks to Keanu Reeves' devoted performance. Keanu plays the role of John Wick, a retired hitman who is compelled to enter the world of assassins to take revenge for the killing of his beloved dog. The sentiment is highly intensified because the dog was the last gift his deceased wife gave.

This thriller action movie celebrates the themes of retribution and a burning desire to get justice and loyalty. John Wick's stoic personality and shimmering rage in the movie rekindle the love in his fans for his craft and add charm to the existing engaging storyline.

The growing tension, drama, and intense dialogue can give even action film enthusiasts heart palpitations. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

3) Wrath of Man

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Amazon MGM Studios)

An action movie with Jason Statham in it can give any viewer an idea of how intense and engaging it can be.

Jason fans are well aware of how impactful and influential his poker face and piercing stare are in his movies. The Wrath of Man is one action movie that perfectly encapsulates these factors.

Statham plays a mysterious man who works in a cash truck company. His exceptional lethal skills in taking out a heist reveal a bigger truth and hidden motives to find an enemy not hinted at in the beginning.

The plot twists, motives, and actions that follow are a roller-coaster ride that viewers can not miss.

4) Unforgiven

The storyline follows the story of William Munny (portrayed by Clint Eastwood), a retired gunslinger who has to return to his ways and life of violence to take revenge for an attack on a helpless woman. The themes of this action movie follow the theme of retribution and vengeance.

The atmospheric setting of the Old West, with a stellar cast including Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, is an intense movie, which makes this old classic action movie binge-worthy.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Cold Pursuit

Cold Pursuit follows the story of Liam Neeson (portrayed by Neis Coxman), a snowplow driver who goes on a lethal rampage to avenge the murder of his son by a drug cartel.

However, the engaging factor is that apart from being an action, there is dark humor, which keeps the viewers on their toes while making them chuckle.

This action movie blends the themes of dark humor, addressing grief and vengeance as it reflects the transition of Liam from a simple man into a determined, cold-blooded vigilante.

The action movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) A History of Violence

This action film delves into the seemingly serene life of Tom Stall (portrayed by Viggo Mortensen), a man living a decent life in his small diner. Suddenly, a robbery occurs, and he fights back the robbers in an expected manner.

That is when the plot reveals that he had a thrilling past that no one knew. A new plot twist brings him back to his violent history while protecting his family.

The themes of a man experiencing his old past of violence and the pressure to face the emerging threats consist of high-stakes actions that will keep the audience hooked.

This action movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Extraction

Expand Tweet

In this action movie, Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary on a mission to protect the kidnapped son of a drug lord. The chase scenes, intense actions, and narrow escapes give the viewers heart palpitations but keep them entertained.

Additionally, once viewers finish watching this action-packed film, they can go for the sequel, which was released in 2023 and stars Idris Elba as a stranger who hires Tyler for a dangerous mission to rescue the family of a gangster. The two films are recognized for their intense action sequences that seem too real.

Extraction is an action movie, and its sequel is available on Netflix for viewers.

Action movies have more drama than any other genre because the protagonist and antagonist are involved in a chase. This genre's different tropes and themes give viewers ample reasons to root for them.

Even if some viewers are not fans of this genre, watching the movies mentioned above will compel them to change their favorites and root for thriller action all their lives.

