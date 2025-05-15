How old was Scarlett Johansson in ‘Lost in Translation’? Actress reveals “life has humbled” co-star Bill Murray following misconduct controversy 

Scarlett Johansson reflected on her experience working with Bill Murray in Lost in Translation, and his personal evolution following controversies during a May 14 interview with Vanity Fair. Notably, Johansson was 17 years old when she filmed the 2003 Sofia Coppola-directed drama alongside Murray, who was 52 at the time.

The actress, now 40, described Murray as being in a “hard place” during production, recalling that the crew navigated his unpredictable behavior while shooting in Tokyo.

“Everybody was on tenterhooks around him,” she said, noting that his struggles impacted the set’s dynamic and left her feeling isolated. 20 years later, they crossed paths again at SNL’s 50th-anniversary event in February 2025. Johansson then noticed that Murray seemed changed.

“He’s such a different person now. I think life has humbled him,” she told Vanity Fair.

Oscar's 2004 Governors Ball - Party (Image via Getty)

Murray's more recent challenges include misconduct allegations during the 2022 production of Being Mortal, which led to a settlement with a female crew member. Murray previously acknowledged on The New York Times’ podcast The Daily that a kiss through a mask he intended as “funny” resulted in legal repercussions and public scrutiny.

Scarlett Johansson emphasized Murray’s accountability, stating that his actions on Being Mortal and also other pandemic-related struggles contributed to his personal growth. She added it was a wonderful thing that people could change, although she clarified that their bond during Lost in Translation was strained. Despite this, the film marked a career milestone for Johansson.

“I’m pretty proud of how I handled myself. I really just did the work,” she said, crediting the role with teaching her resilience.

Behind the scenes of Scarlett Johansson’s career-defining role

2003 Venice Film Festival - "Lost in Translation" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Charlotte in Lost in Translation catapulted her into Hollywood’s spotlight, but the filming process was fraught with challenges. At 17, she worked alongside Murray, whose off-screen struggles created a tense environment.

Scarlett Johansson described the crew’s cautious approach to his behavior, stating that she had never worked with someone in that kind of "headspace."

The isolation she felt mirrored her character’s journey, though she credited the experience with honing her professionalism. She went on to say her eyes were on the prize.

In other news, Murray’s 2022 misconduct allegations during Being Mortal, which Johansson also referenced as part of his “humbling” process, resulted in a reported $100,000 settlement and a non-disclosure agreement.

The actor admitted on The Daily that the incident led to introspection, calling the fallout a “barbecue” of public judgment. Scarlett Johansson linked this accountability to broader changes in Murray, including his adaptability during COVID-19 lockdowns, which she said compounded his self-reflection.

Their 2025 reunion at the SNL anniversary event offered Johansson a glimpse of Murray’s evolution. She noted his warmth toward colleagues, contrasting sharply with their Lost in Translation dynamic.

While the film remains a touchstone for both actors (earning Murray a Golden Globe and Coppola an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), Johansson underscores the complexity of reconciling art with personal growth.

Scarlett Johansson’s career has since spanned blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and critically acclaimed projects like Marriage Story. Johansson’s comments relate to current conversations about behavior and teamwork in Hollywood, showing how past experiences influence how the industry works today.

