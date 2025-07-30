‘The Dark Knight Rises’ actor Alon Aboutboul dies at 60 after sudden beach collapse

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Aboutboul, who played the ill-fated Russian nuclear scientist in the movie, passed away at 60 years old. According to the Jerusalem Post, the actor was on HaBonim Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday morning, July 29, 2025, when he suddenly collapsed and died.The outlet mentioned that lifeguards tried to revive the actor by giving him CPR, but it was a lost cause. Meanwhile, the New York Post cited sources who were at the beach during the incident, claiming that the actor was swimming and complained to people about not feeling well when he came out of the water.Ynet also shared quotes from bystanders who saw what happened to the actor. Translated by The Evening Standard, one beachgoer recounted the incident:&quot;It happened in an instant... After a few minutes, he suddenly came out of the water, approached people, and said he wasn't feeling well, and then they called for help... Everyone was really scared. He came out of the water and collapsed on the beach.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe CEO of the talent agency representing Alon Aboutboul, Shelly Aloni, confirmed his passing on Tuesday in a statement shared by the NY Post, saying:&quot;Alon Aboutboul, a father, a man, an actor, an artist, and above all, our beloved longtime friend, passed away this morning.&quot;At the time of writing, the Snowfall actor's cause of death is still undetermined.Alon Aboutboul is most recognized for playing Russian physicist Dr. Pavel in The Dark Knight RisesAlon Aboutboul was born in Kiryat Ata, Israel, in May 1965 and kicked off his acting career in the 1980 film Morning Star. However, for fans of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy and the DC universe, Alon Aboutboul is most recognized for playing Dr. Pavel, the Russian nuclear scientist whom the villainous Bane (Tom Hardy) kidnapped.His character appeared in the prologue of The Dark Knight Rises, the third and concluding film in Nolan's Batman trilogy. However, it's only one role in a series of memorable ones that Aboutboul played in his decades-long career. He also worked with several other revered and award-winning directors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe late actor starred in Munich, a 2005 film by Steven Spielberg about the tragic massacre that happened during the 1972 Olympics. He was also in Body of Lies as Al-Saleem, the conspiracy thriller that came out in 2008, directed by 4-time Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott. Although it was only for one episode, the late actor also worked in the David Lynch co-created TV series, Twin Peaks.The late Israeli actor was also a familiar face in the action movie world, and he's worked with some of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. He was in two of Michael Paré's action films, Deadly Heroes and Killing Streets. Aboutboul also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Peter MacDonald's Rambo III, and while he only had a minor role in the film, it served as his stepping stone in Hollywood.Aboutboul also worked on several Israeli films like Passover Fever and Planet Blue. He was last seen as Amos Shapira for eight episodes of The German and was set to star as Jacob in Jacob's Dream before his passing. The crime drama is currently listed under pre-production on IMDb. It's a project Aboutboul co-wrote and would be co-directing with Ye'ela Rosenfeld.Alon Aboutboul is reportedly survived by his wife, Shir Bilia, and their four children.