What happened to Gary Coleman? Late actor's ex-wife Shannon Price fails lie detector test, raises questions over his fatal fall 

Different Strokes star Gary Coleman's ex-wife Shannon Price recently took a lie detector test about the circumstances of the late actor's death. The full results of Shannon's lie detection test will air on the show Lie Detector: Truth or Deception on July 10. George Olivo, a former FBI agent who questioned Shannon during the session, found two of her answers to be deceptive.

Gary Coleman died at age 42 in May 2010 after falling down the stairs at his Utah home. He was taken to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, now known as Utah Valley Hospital. According to BBC's 2010 report on Gary's death, hospital staff described his condition as "conscious and lucid" when he arrived.

After examining the actor, the medical team discovered he had suffered a brain hemorrhage. Shortly after, Gary Coleman went into a coma and was placed on life support, which was removed two days later. According to PEOPLE, Shannon Price was the one who decided to take her ex-husband off life support.

A Herald-Tribune article from June 3, 2010, reported that Shannon Price heard a loud noise in their shared home and found Gary lying in a pool of blood on the floor. His head was injured. According to PEOPLE, Shannon called 911 but failed to follow the operator's instructions to help with the situation until emergency responders arrived.

Price, who was married to Gary from 2007 to 2008 but continued living together after their divorce, denied any involvement in her late former husband's fall.

Shannon Price's truthfulness regarding Gary Coleman's death is questioned after lie detection results

During Shannon Price's polygraph test, George Olivo asked her three questions related to Gary Coleman's 2010 death. One of the questions was whether Shannon had "physically caused Gary's fall." Shannon answered 'no.'

Another question was whether Shannon "physically caused Gary to fall that day," and Price maintained her denial again. In a preview for the episode, George Olivo told Price:

"You failed that exam with deception indicated to those relevant questions."

George reiterated:

"You failed the exam regarding Gary's fall."

Shannon Price was also asked whether she intentionally did not cooperate during the 911 call and delayed proper medical assistance for Gary Coleman. She again responded 'no'. George then openly told Shannon she was not "completely honest" with her answers during the lie detection session. He added:

"The other thing I know that's 100% certain is that there is more to this story that hasn't been told."

However, George Olivo did consider the factor that Shannon Price's nervousness or alleged past guilt about not being able to save Gary could have affected the test results. According to PEOPLE, Shannon Price refused to accept the results, calling them false. She insisted she never had any ill intent toward her ex-husband, Gary Coleman, noting that the late actor's "life was so fragile."

Price mentioned Gary's kidney disease, which he was born with. Nonetheless, Olivo told Price that a person's body always reflects the truth and that her body did not lie during the polygraph test. Despite George Olivo's confidence in the test results, Shannon Price argued that the supposed lies were analyzed by a machine she considered unreliable.

