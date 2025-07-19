7 crime shows to watch if you loved 'Ballard'

Ballard has garnered a large number of viewers thanks to its engaging portrayal of Detective Renée, who works on the LAPD's cold cases team. The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, blends rough cop work with a complicated character arc.

Viewers of Ballard appreciate its authentic approach to crime investigation and the psychological depth of its main character. The show reveals how cold cases can unearth hidden secrets about both investigators and victims. For fans who enjoyed watching Ballard, there are several other crime shows that offer similar excitement and impactful narratives.

These stories share common themes with Ballard, including devoted detectives, complicated cases, and the personal toll of police work. Series like Happy Valley, Line of Duty, and Unforgotten feature compelling elements that will resonate with Ballard enthusiasts looking for their next addictive crime show.

Bosch, Marcella, Happy Valley, and four other crime shows to watch if you liked Ballard

1) Luther

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The show follows John Luther, a director of criminal investigation, an intellectual yet complicated detective, who is tasked with investigating London's most devastating crimes.

The show explores Luther's internal struggles as he confronts dangerous criminals and serial killers. His unconventional methods often lead to misunderstandings with his supervisors and colleagues. Additionally, Luther's complex bond with criminal psychologist Alice Morgan adds further nuance, as she acts as both his ally and adversary.

Just like Ballard, this show highlights the detective's struggles while solving complex cases. Luther's dedication to bringing justice mirrors the commitment shown in Ballard, making it an exciting viewing experience for the audience.

This show is available to watch on Netflix.

2) Happy Valley

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The series tells the story of a hardworking sergeant named Catherine, who faces various personal and professional challenges, including solving murder mysteries, confronting drug dealers, and navigating family turmoil.

The storyline explores themes of trauma, resilience, and the influence of a small community in England. Catherine's willingness to seek justice for the victims mirrors the devotion depicted in Ballard.

The series ran for three seasons and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Line of Duty

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This show centers around AC-12, a police anti-corruption unit tasked with investigating misconduct within the team. The series' complex plot and political intrigue will appeal to Ballard fans who enjoy layered narratives. Each season focuses on a major investigation while continuing a developing narrative surrounding police corruption.

The show explores the moral ambiguity faced by officers as they try to do the correct thing. Much like Ballard, it depicts how investigations can uncover uncomfortable truths about individuals and institutions. The series's witty and raw dialogue, along with its procedural accuracy, appeals to viewers, making this police drama an intriguing experience.

Line of Duty ran for six seasons and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Unforgotten

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Unforgotten focuses on cold case investigations, making it more relevant to fans of Ballard. Every season begins with the discovery of historical remains, leading to investigations that span decades.

The series explores how past crimes continue to impact present-day lives. Detective Chief Inspector Cassie Stuart and Detective Inspector Sunny Khan work together to solve these complex cases.

The show showcases the persistence and patience required to resolve cold cases, much like Ballard's approach. Both series shed light on the importance of giving victims' families justice and closure. The methodical investigation technique and evolving character arc make Unforgotten a compelling watch.

This show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Fall

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Fall is a psychological thriller that follows Detective Stella Gibson's pursuit of a serial killer in Belfast. The series offers diverse perspectives, presenting both the detective's investigation and the killer's actions. Stella's strategic mindset and professional determination mirror the character traits in the titular show. The show explores themes of power, violence, and gender dynamics in criminal investigation.

Her methodical approach and professional dedication add nuance to the show. The series explores themes of violence, power, and gender dynamics within the context of crime investigation.

Both series feature determined female detectives who maintain their professionalism while also tackling disturbing cases. The series examination of criminal psychology adds layers to the narrative of the investigation.

The Fall is available to stream on Netflix.

6) Bosch

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Detective Hieronymus Bosch as he investigates a homicide in Los Angeles. Based on Michael Connelly's creation, the series delivers an exciting and immersive fictional universe.

Bosch's unconventional approach to solving cases and his willingness to prove the victims' innocence align closely with Ballard's investigation style.

The storyline explores the challenges of working within the LAPD system while upholding integrity. Both shows offer raw portrayals of police work and the personal toll it takes on the officials. The Los Angeles setting serves as a struggling backdrop for complicated investigations.

Bosch is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Marcella

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Marcella follows Detective Sergeant Marcella Backland as she returns to work after a long break. The storyline blends police procedural elements with personal struggles, creating an engaging and tense environment.

Marcella grapples with memory blackouts while investigating serial murders and personal cases. The series explores themes of professional redemption, trauma, and identity.

Both shows feature complex female main characters who navigate personal problems while solving criminal cases.

The psychological depth and character development make Marcella especially appealing to fans of the titular show. Its discovery of how experiences influence present actions resonates with the clear themes of Ballard.

The show ran for three seasons and is available to stream on Netflix.

These are the seven crime shows to watch that mirror the themes of Ballard.

