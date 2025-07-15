Where is Sullivan’s Crossing set? All about the fictional town from the series

Sullivan’s Crossing takes place in a quaint, imaginary town located in the countryside of Nova Scotia, Canada. Though the narrative takes place in a charming mountain town, the specific setting does not exist in reality. The show utilizes a thoughtfully selected combination of filming sites throughout Nova Scotia to vividly represent the imaginary backdrop. The name of the town originates from the initial novel series authored by Robyn Carr, who also developed Virgin River.

The series focuses on neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, who comes back to her hometown after encountering both professional and personal challenges. Although Sullivan’s Crossing is fictional, its physical and emotional landscape greatly influences the story. The nearby forests, lakes, and coastal scenery contribute to the grounded atmosphere of the show, yet none of these features exist together in a specific geographic spot in reality.

Instead, a variety of filming sites throughout Nova Scotia are utilized to generate the perception of Sullivan’s Crossing. Certain scenes are shot in Timberlake, a countryside region close to Halifax, while additional ones are recorded in locations such as Shubie Park, Windsor, and Fisherman’s Cove. These sites come together to create the unique ambiance of the fictional town

Sullivan’s Crossing is based on a fictional location

Maggie reconnects with local residents at a gathering in Sullivan’s Crossing’s wooded campsite. (Image via Netflix)

The town of Sullivan’s Crossing is not a real place. It was developed as the backdrop for Robyn Carr’s popular book series, which was subsequently turned into the TV series. As reported by Variety on August 25, 2022, showrunner Roma Roth selected Nova Scotia as the location to differentiate the series from Virgin River, which is similarly inspired by Carr’s writing. Roth mentioned,

"To ensure the show would feel distinctive from her other adaptation, I decided to set it in Nova Scotia for Nova Scotia."

While the series depicts Sullivan’s Crossing as one location, it was shot in various places throughout Nova Scotia. Timberlake acts as a fictional town that closely mirrors the actual community of Timberlea, which is a section of Halifax. Timberlea and Timberlake both possess natural attributes such as forested paths and closeness to the shoreline. Timberlake was selected for its countryside environment, which aligns with the storyline of the series.

Timberlea is situated in the Halifax Regional Municipality of Nova Scotia and spans an area of 6.72 square kilometers. The Nine Mile River is notable for its important contribution to the community's initial growth, encompassing sawmills and early lodging establishments. The Bluff Trail and the Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea (BLT) Trail serve as two important recreational pathways in the area. The region has transformed from a semi-rural environment into a suburban neighborhood and continues to have good access to Halifax.

Where Sullivan’s Crossing was filmed in Nova Scotia

A courtroom moment as Maggie faces legal troubles from her past in Boston. (Image via Netflix)

Sullivan’s Crossing was filmed in and around Halifax, Nova Scotia. Key locations include Beaver Bank Road, the former site of the Harold T. Barrett Fun Forest Camp. This location served as the main filming site for the Sullivan’s Crossing campground. The surrounding areas, including lakes and forest trails, helped establish the visual tone of the show.

Other locations used include Shubie Park in Dartmouth, which appears as the trails and picnic areas in the series. Fisherman’s Cove, a restored 200-year-old fishing village near Halifax, was used for scenes depicting Timberlake’s downtown. Oakfield Provincial Park and Lawrencetown Beach also appear in the show, adding to the visual consistency of the setting.

In an interview with Decider on October 5, 2023, actor Chad Michael Murray described filming in Nova Scotia as peaceful and immersive. He said,

“We’re out on the water, we’re on the lake [in] nature, and you’re just one with the world.”

His co-star Scott Patterson echoed the sentiment, noting that the surroundings reflect the warmth and welcoming nature portrayed in the series.

How production created Sullivan’s Crossing from multiple towns

Chad Michael Murray as Cal at the campground during an evening scene. (Image via Prime)

The production crew created various custom sets to enhance the town’s look. Among these were medical facilities and general stores. The Harold T. Barrett camp served to symbolize the campground owned by Maggie’s father. The Great Trail and Fairbanks Centre in Shubie Park were utilized to film numerous community scenes.

Drone imagery of seaside spots such as Peggy’s Cove was utilized as transitional visuals during the series. These images link the imaginary town to the actual geography of Nova Scotia. Additional sites such as Agricola Street in Halifax and Eastern Passage were also recorded to broaden the range of Timberlake.

In reality, hurricanes frequently occur in Nova Scotia. Season 2 features a plotline centered around a hurricane, reflecting actual occurrences such as Hurricane Lee, which struck the area in September 2023. The performance utilizes oil lamps and various practical instruments to illustrate power failures, accurately mirroring local circumstances.

Sullivan’s Crossing is an imaginary location inspired by actual sites throughout Nova Scotia. Even though the town is fictional, the places featured in the series are real and enhance the story's authenticity. Set against the steady backdrop of Nova Scotia, the imaginative realm of Sullivan’s Crossing is brought to life through thoughtful location choices and intricate set design.

