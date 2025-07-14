Who hit Lola in Sullivan's Crossing season 1? Details explored

Sullivan's Crossing season 1 premiered in 2023 on Canada’s CTV and is now available on Netflix. The romantic drama, created by Roma Roth and adapted from Robyn Carr’s bestselling novels, follows the emotional journey of Maggie Sullivan, a successful neurosurgeon returning to her small hometown. It was Sully, Maggie’s father, who hit Lola in a tragic accident years ago.

Maggie leaves Boston for Timberlake, Nova Scotia, to find peace and healing after a medical scandal rocks her world. In Sullivan's Crossing season 1, she reconnects with her estranged father and learns more about a community filled with complicated relationships.

Lola, who lives at the campground that Sully runs, quickly becomes an important and intimidating part of Maggie's journey. As the story unfolds, secrets from the past begin to emerge, including Lola's accident, which changes relationships for good.

It wasn't a coincidence that Lola was at the campground. Years ago, Sully accidentally hit her with his car while drunk and chasing Maggie, who was leaving home in trouble. Sullivan's Crossing season 1 gradually reveals how this tragedy has shaped Maggie's emotions.

Lola in Sullivan's Crossing season 1

Lola Gunderson (Amalia Williamson) appears in Sullivan's Crossing season 1 as a close, almost daughter-like figure to Sully, which instantly causes tension with Maggie. With a polite exterior that hides emotional scars, Lola quickly becomes one of the most complex characters of the season. Her strong bond with Sully irritates Maggie, who feels her father replaced her during her long absence.

Lola's past is sad. She was hit by Sully's car as a child while riding her bike. He was drunk and driving recklessly because he was in a bad mood. Lola was physically and emotionally hurt in the accident, so Sully took her in and cared for her as if she were his own. He treated her like a daughter out of guilt, even though his real daughter was moving away.

By the time Maggie returns to Timberlake, Lola is deeply involved in the daily life of Sullivan’s Crossing. Many locals consider her family because she helps Sully run the campground. Maggie's return hurts everyone again, like old wounds.

In Sullivan's Crossing season 1, Lola does sneaky things, partly out of fear and partly out of jealousy. For example, she hides an important letter from Cal Jones, whom both women liked.

Lola never intended to hurt anyone, but the way she behaved made her seem like a partly bad character. Maggie scared her because she posed a threat to the love and stability she was used to. She also couldn't ignore how painful it was for her to see someone else take on the role she once played.

The toughest part of Sullivan's Crossing season 1 is when Sully reveals the truth about the accident. He is emotionally and physically overwhelmed because of his guilt, financial stress, and Maggie's anger.

Lola plays many different roles in the show. She's not a bad person, but her actions often contradict what she claims to feel. The young woman has been scarred by an accident she didn't deserve and is caught in a family bond that was never truly hers.

Sullivan's Crossing season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

