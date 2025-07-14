Does Maggie have a miscarriage in Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Details explored

The premiere of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 brings a dramatic twist as it confirms that Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) had a miscarriage after the diner fire that concluded season 2. Though season 2 ends with Maggie deciding to keep her baby, the fire puts her pregnancy in jeopardy.

Ad

There are hints throughout early scenes in season 3 that something is amiss, and a flashback later on reveals that Maggie miscarried due to the intense stress of that evening. The miscarriage is not shown on-screen, but its psychological effects become central to Maggie's story throughout the first few episodes.

She's initially distancing herself from Cal (Chad Michael Murray) as she mourns, but gradually heals with his help. The season addresses the aftermath of this loss, both personally for Maggie and in her relationship with Cal, as he continues to be reluctant about having children of his own.

Ad

Trending

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 premiere confirms Maggie’s miscarriage

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premiere discloses that Maggie Sullivan experienced a miscarriage. The last season concluded with a cliffhanger when a fire erupted in the diner, putting the lives of both Sully and Maggie's unborn child in danger.

During Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1, Maggie appears to be withdrawn and emotional in scenes where she picks up a child's toy and then folds baby clothes with a look of sadness. The miscarriage is confirmed through a flashback sequence. Maggie is shown in a hospital bed on the fire night, with Cal (Chad Michael Murray), Edna (Andrea Menard), and Frank (Tom Jackson) around her.

Ad

They informed her that she miscarried the child because of the extreme stress she went through that night. Even though the miscarriage occurs off-screen, the show illustrates its consequences in the next scenes. Maggie starts grieving her loss, first pushing Cal away and finding it difficult to reconnect with him emotionally.

Though they do regain some intimacy by episode 2, the miscarriage's trauma still affects Maggie's behavior. The plot represents a significant turning point in her arc and provides the emotional tone for the remainder of Sullivan's Crossing season 3.

Ad

Morgan Kohan reflects on portraying Maggie’s storyline

Ad

In an interview with Good Housekeeping on May 7, 2025, Morgan Kohan emphasized the importance of portraying her character’s miscarriage in Sullivan's Crossing season 3, saying,

"I think it was a really important storyline to bring up this season, as this topic is not talked about as much as it should be. It affects so many different people in many capacities — whether it’s happened to you or someone you love. I was definitely nervous to portray it respectfully and in the right capacity to be honest and help people feel seen."

Ad

Kohan also credited the show’s cast and crew, noting,

“We have such a wonderful cast and crew who are so supportive and respectful during scenes like this. As Maggie is held in a different way, I feel very held by Chad and everyone on set, just making sure everybody is quiet and calm. Everyone was aware that these were highly emotional scenes Chad and I were doing, and I felt very allowed to just go full in on it.”

Ad

Talking about the future of Sullivan's Crossing season 3, she added,

"There are always going to be things that come up that [Maggie and Cal] haven't accounted for and not expecting. I think this will be a testament to their relationship of how they handle everything and how they move forward in season 3."

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest movies and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More