Is Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 available to stream on Netflix? Details explored 

The Canadian drama Sullivan’s Crossing is gaining global popularity following its Netflix debut. Adapted from the novels by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, the series follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) as she returns to her childhood home in Nova Scotia, reconnecting with her estranged father (Scott Patterson).

She also develops new ties, including a complicated bond with Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray). While Seasons 1 and 2 dropped on Netflix on July 8, 2025, and surged to the top of the streaming charts, Season 3 is not yet available on the platform.

However, fans will not have to wait long as Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 11, 2025. In the meantime, the full season is already available on platforms like the CTV app (Canada), the CW app (US), and Stan (Australia), giving viewers several options to catch up.

Netflix release date for Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 confirmed

As stated above, Season 3 of Sullivan’s Crossing is officially set to arrive on Netflix on August 11, 2025. This follows the addition of the first two seasons on July 8, 2025, which quickly pushed the Canadian drama to the top of Netflix’s U.S. TV rankings.

While new audiences continue to discover the series on the platform, the third season has already completed its broadcast run on CTV in Canada and The CW in the United States. Before its Netflix release, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 was made available through several other platforms.

In Canada, the season can be streamed in full on the CTV app and on Crave (which carries only the latest season). In the U.S., The CW’s app and website have the complete season available after the July 16, 2025, television finale. Australian viewers can access all seasons via the streaming platform Stan.

For those outside these regions, individual episodes are available for purchase on digital platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Video. With its August release confirmed on Netflix, subscribers who began the series in July will be able to continue Maggie’s story without a long wait between seasons.

What is Sullivan’s Crossing about?

Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian drama series based on the books by Robyn Carr, the author behind Virgin River. The show centers on Maggie Sullivan, a successful neurosurgeon whose life takes an unexpected turn after facing legal trouble in Boston. Maggie leaves the city and returns to her hometown, Sullivan’s Crossing, a peaceful campground in Nova Scotia owned by her estranged father.

The return is not easy for her. Maggie has not seen her father, Sully, in years, and the relationship between them is strained. But in the quiet of Timberlake, the small town where Sullivan’s Crossing is located, Maggie begins to reconnect with her past. She reunites with old friends and meets new faces.

One of them is Cal Jones, a quiet, mysterious man who has been helping Sully around the campground. Their connection slowly builds, but it is complicated by Maggie’s unresolved life back in Boston. The series balances family drama, romance, and small-town charm. It is emotionally grounded but light enough for easy viewing.

In an interview with CKPGToday on May 18, 2025, showrunner Roma Roth said the following about the series,

“It’s supposed to be a show that’s a life-preserver in tumultuous times for people. We’re trying to … give the audience journeys with the characters that they can identify with and connect with, so you have to walk a fine line between aspirational television and meaningful and deep storylines. I think the goal is for the show to walk that line carefully.”

