How many episodes are there in Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Episode count and more

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is back, and the highly anticipated season is ready to unfold with a new set of drama, romance, and emotional moments. This season has 10 episodes, with the first episode, New Beginnings, scheduled to air on May 14 on The CW. The Canadian audience has already seen the premiere on April 27, 2025, as the season started airing on CTV.

The third season of this Canadian romantic drama series, based on Robyn Carr's novels, picks up right after the intense season 2 finale, where Sully's life hangs in the balance after a diner fire. Fans will have the chance to watch this new season unfold weekly at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode count of Sullivan's Crossing season 3

The latest season of Sullivan's Crossing consists of 10 episodes, each bringing new developments and drama in Maggie’s life. The season is set to air on The CW starting May 14, 2025, with new episodes released every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Below is the release schedule for the season, detailing the episode titles and release dates:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 New Beginnings May 14, 2025 Episode 2 Out of the Blue May 21, 2025 Episode 3 The Ties That Bind May 28, 2025 Episode 4 A Clear Perspective June 4, 2025 Episode 5 Misunderstandings June 11, 2025 Episode 6 Bad Timing June 18, 2025 Episode 7 TBA June 25, 2025 Episode 8 TBA July 2, 2025 Episode 9 TBA July 9, 2025 Episode 10 TBA July 16, 2025

The episodes will continue to roll out weekly, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists, character developments, and heartfelt moments.

Production, direction, and cast

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 is directed by Jonathan Wright, with Roma Roth as the executive producer. The show is produced by CTV, The CW, and Fremantle, ensuring a high-quality production that fans have come to expect from the series.

Morgan Kohan plays Maggie Sullivan, Scott Patterson plays Sully, and Chad Michael Murray plays Cal Jones. New characters will be introduced this season, including Helen Culver, a notable writer, played by Kate Vernon, Fire Chief Cooper, portrayed by Steve Lund, Frank's cousin, Jacob Cranebear (Joel Oulette), and Cal's father, Jed Jones (John Ralston).

Plot of season 3

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 explores the emotional lives of its main protagonists, especially Maggie. She fights to find peace in her small-town life and juggles her complicated relationships following the traumatic diner fire. Though unresolved past problems, such as her pregnancy and difficult family dynamics, provide continuous obstacles, her relationship with Cal Jones deepens.

As Maggie faces personal dilemmas, her relationship with her estranged father, Sully, grows, creating moments of both tension and understanding. Sully's history, meanwhile, catches up with him, and town tensions keep mounting. New characters such as Fire Chief Cooper and best-selling novelist Helen Culver bring added difficulties to the already charged atmosphere.

As Maggie and the others around her discover their way forward in a changing town, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 sees the characters change, exploring new ideas of love, family, and self-discovery.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 will be released on May 14, 2025.

