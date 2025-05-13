What time will Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 be released on CW? Release timings for all regions

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The first episode, titled New Beginnings, follows Maggie Sullivan as she navigates her life in Sullivan's Crossing, a small town that provides her with personal and professional challenges.

Maggie, played by Morgan Kohan, is a neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown after a scandal that changes everything in her life. Since season 3, new episodes have been shown every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. Fans in the U.S. can watch the premiere on The CW. All episodes can be streamed on The CW's website and app the following day.

The premiere episode of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 brings the audience back to the aftermath of the previous season's dramatic cliffhanger.

In this episode, Maggie struggles with the emotional fallout from the diner fire and the destruction it left behind. Along with family problems and her own problems, she tries to find peace while falling in love with Chad Michael Murray's character, Cal.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 release time for major USA regions

The Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 will be aired at 8:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Here's a breakdown of the release timings for different time zones across the U.S.:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 14, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) May 14, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 14, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 14, 2025 5:00 PM

The episode will also be available on The CW app and website the following day.

Plot of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1, Maggie continues adjusting to life back in her hometown. After the traumatic events from season 2, including the devastating diner fire, she faces the emotional toll of losing her life’s stability. As she works through her grief, the heroine's relationship with Cal intensifies, but challenges from the community and family dynamics complicate her path forward.

Several new characters are introduced in this season, including a new Fire Chief, Cooper (Steve Lund), a best-selling author, Helen (Kate Vernon), and Frank's cousin, Jacob Cranebear (Joel Oulette).

Production, direction, and cast of Sullivan's Crossing season 3

The third season of Sullivan's Crossing is produced by Roma Roth (she is also acting as the showrunner) and Christopher E. Perry, with CTV, The CW, and Fremantle as key production partners.

The filming started in August 2024 and finished in November of the same year. Episode 1, New Beginnings, will be directed by Jonathan Wright and is written by Roth. The show still follows the touching and dramatic aspects of Robyn Carr's cherished book series.

Morgan Kohan plays Maggie, Chad Michael Murray plays Cal, and Scott Patterson plays Sully; all three actors add depth to their characters as they negotiate love, family, and personal development in the close-knit community of Sullivan's Crossing.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 and more upcoming episodes as the year progresses.

