Sullivan's Crossing season 2 recap: All to remember before season 3 airs

Sullivan's Crossing season 2 started releasing its episodes on April 14, 2024, and it continued the interesting story of Maggie Sullivan. There were many twists in this season, and the relationships between the characters got stronger.

Releasing on May 7, 2025, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will be available in the United States on The CW. After season 2, fans are eagerly anticipating the next part of Maggie's journey.

Maggie Sullivan is a neurosurgeon who gets caught up in a legal mess and has to go back to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing in Nova Scotia for help. There, she gets back in touch with her estranged father, Sully, and deals with complicated personal relationships, such as her involvement with Cal Jones.

In season 2, Maggie's relationship with Cal grows stronger, and she learns more about her family and the close-knit community of Sullivan's Crossing. This recap will go over all the notable events from Sullivan's Crossing season 2, which paved the path to the much-anticipated third season.

Everything to know about Sullivan's Crossing season 2 before season 3 drops

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Sullivan's Crossing season 2 is a roller coaster ride of emotional highs, complicated character growth, and dramatic turns. Maggie Sullivan returns to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing, Nova Scotia, to take care of her sick father, Sully.

Fans who have watched it know that the season is filled with so much emotional turmoil as Maggie deals with her father's recovery and her growing relationship with Cal Jones.

The protagonist returns to Sullivan's Crossing

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Sullivan's Crossing season 2 begins with a decisive moment that changes everything for Maggie following her father’s health crisis. Maggie is a successful neurosurgeon who has grown apart from her roots in Sullivan's Crossing for a long time. But Sully's stroke forces her to go back to her hometown, where she meets up with her father again after being apart for years.

Sully's weakness makes him a more likable and sympathetic character, a change from his previous rough and distant character traits. His health crisis turns out to be the turning point of Maggie's story, leaving it as a story that goes beyond her career.

At first, Maggie has a hard time figuring out how to connect her life in Boston with her life in Sullivan's Crossing, but her trip back to her roots forces her to face what really matters. Even though the town is beautiful, Maggie's inner struggles can be seen in it.

Just like Sully's illness makes him face his limits, Maggie has to think again about the choices she has made in her life and what her future should hold. This sets the stage for her to change from a woman focused on her career to one who values love, family, and community.

Maggie gives Cal a second chance in Sullivan's Crossing season 2

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Maggie's relationship with Chad Michael Murray's (Cal Jones) is one of the most interesting parts of Sullivan's Crossing season 2. Miscommunications and past mistakes have caused a lot of stress between the couple in season 1, but they are able to get back together in season 2.

After an emotional confrontation about a stolen letter, Maggie and Cal start to trust each other again. Their relationship becomes one of the most important parts of the season, showing how it is fine to be vulnerable, heal, and give people a second chance.

Their relationship did have some problems, though. Early in the season, Cal's sad past includes the death of his fiancée in a car accident. This saddening history highlights his emotional scars and why he doesn't want to fully open up.

His tragic past helps viewers understand why he is hesitant to make deep connections, which makes it even more powerful when he finally lets Maggie in on his feelings. As Maggie and Cal get back together, they have learned to love in a more honest and selfless way than before.

Maggie's pregnancy gives way to a new change in Sullivan's Crossing season 2

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

A significant plot twist happens in the middle of the season when Maggie finds out she's pregnant with Cal's child. Her pregnancy is also a sign of new beginnings and the chance to leave a lasting mark on Sullivan's Crossing. Maggie's pregnancy adds strain to her relationship with Cal, and her decision to remain in Sullivan's Crossing has become even more emotionally difficult.

She is having a harder time deciding whether to stay in the town to raise her child or go back to her life in Boston. Maggie's pregnancy is used as a metaphor for the renewed life and growth that the whole town of Sullivan's Crossing is going through this season.

Maggie's character changes a lot at this point, and she decides to stay in Sullivan's Crossing at the end of the season. She chooses to enjoy life in the small town, her relationship with Cal, and the growing sense of community over her previous life, which was focused on her career.

The Diner fire leaves the community in despair

In a turn of events, a fire breaks out at Sully's Diner, which has long been the core of Sullivan's Crossing. People in town love the diner, which is more than just a place to eat; it's a symbol of the whole town. The fire could destroy Sullivan's Crossing from the inside out, and what happens after it is another turning point in the season.

Sully, who had been emotionally distant for most of the show, is trapped inside the burning building and is very close to dying. Sully's life is in danger, and everyone has to work together to save the diner and, by extension, the town. Sully and the people in the town work together to save the diner and campground from going bankrupt.

This event brings the community together like never before, focusing on themes of strength and unity as a whole. The fire also brings out the deeper connections between the characters, who all care about the town and its history of surviving.

Maggie stays and accepts her life in Sullivan's Crossing season 2 finale

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Maggie's journey in life comes full circle by the end of Sullivan's Crossing season 2. After a lot of emotional turmoil and self-reflection, she decides to stay there, raise her child with Cal, and fully enjoy her new life in the town. The choice makes things clear, not just for Maggie's character but also for the series' main ideas.

Her decision to stay shows that she values family, community, and love as the most important things in her life. As the season comes to a close, Maggie and Cal's relationship gets stronger, Sully's health recovers, and the town comes together stronger than ever after the crisis.

Maggie's journey will continue to change as she builds her future in Sullivan's Crossing in the third season, which starts in the fall.

Sullivan's Crossing season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.

