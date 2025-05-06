Sullivan's Crossing season 3: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is set to return with more heartwarming drama. This Canadian romantic drama is based on Robyn Carr's novels and continues Maggie Sullivan's journey and experiences in the small town of Sullivan's Crossing.

Ad

With fans anxiously looking forward to the next chapter in Maggie's life, the third season of the show will be airing shortly. Airing in the United States on The CW, the show will debut for U.S. viewers on May 7, 2025.

After premiering in Canada on April 27, 2025, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will have 10 episodes. The story continues from the intense season 2 finale, with Sully’s life at risk after the diner fire. This season will focus on Maggie adjusting to small-town life, her relationship with her father, and her growing romance with Cal.

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about Sullivan's Crossing season 3

Ad

The third season of Sullivan's Crossing will premiere in Canada on CTV on April 27, 2025, while U.S. viewers can watch it on The CW starting May 7, 2025, at 8 pm EST. Like the last season, this one will be streamable on The CW app, so fans can catch up on every episode.

Read More: Will there be a Sullivan's Crossing Season 3? Renewal details explored

Plot of Sullivan's Crossing season 3

Ad

The season opens with the aftermath of season 2’s cliffhanger, where Sully is trapped in a burning diner. Fans can expect to know what will happen to Sully soon, though it's clear that he may get hurt badly. Maggie's journey goes on as she thinks about her choice to stay in Sullivan's Crossing.

Her relationship with Cal was just beginning to grow, but she had to deal with problems, such as Lola's possible interference. As tensions rise, the arrival of a new Fire Chief adds more drama, complicating the dynamics of the town.

Ad

Maggie continues adjusting to life in the small town, growing closer to her father Sully and others around her. The fight over the Crossing’s land is still a major issue. New characters like best-selling author Helen Culver and Chief Cooper will stir things up. Maggie and Cal’s romance will deepen, while Maggie struggles with committing to life in Sullivan’s Crossing. The season explores how love, family, and friendship shape personal growth.

Ad

Read More: Sullivan's Crossing season 2 ending explained: What happened in the Shocking Diner Fire?

Production and direction

Ad

Showrunner Roma Roth and executive producer Christopher E. Perry produced Sullivan's Crossing season 3, which CTV, The CW, and Fremantle produced. Production for the season started in August 2024 and finished in November 2024. Though fans can be certain the wait will be worthwhile, this schedule permitted a somewhat postponed debut.

The show’s director, Roma Roth, has successfully managed to bring the heartwarming and emotional elements of Robyn Carr’s novels to life. The series has continued to captivate audiences with its focus on community and love, and season 3 ensures more of the same, focusing on Maggie’s emotional journey.

Ad

The new season will be produced by Marc Tetreault, Mark Gingras, and Jason Levangie, with executive producers including Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin for Fremantle.

Stay tuned for more on Sullivan's Crossing season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More