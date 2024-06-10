Will there be a Sullivan's Crossing Season 3? Renewal details explored

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 is officially happening! Fans eagerly await news, and the confirmation from CTV comes as a relief. With the second season wrapping up on June 9, 2024, the future of the romantic drama seemed promising. The latest updates assure that the show will return, much to the delight of its dedicated viewers.

Sullivan's Crossing is a favorite among many because of its lovely environment and captivating cast of characters. Cal and Maggie face romantic and emotional challenges in scenic Nova Scotia. Romance and tension in a beautiful natural setting make the show appealing.

The conclusion of Season 2 laid the foundation for more storylines, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Sullivan's Crossing Season 3. With the groundwork laid for a new chapter, the next season promises to be as engaging as the previous ones.

Trending

Will there be a Sullivan's Crossing Season 3?

CTV has confirmed Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 in an exclusive from TheCinemaholic. Filming will commence on August 1 in Nova Scotia and wrap up in November. Creator Roma Roth will remain at the helm, ensuring continuity and quality.

Directors Bradley Walsh and Gail Harvey will also return to bring the next season to life. Although a release date hasn't been shared yet, updates will follow as production progresses.

Even though the cast of Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 hasn't been revealed, viewers may anticipate seeing well-known actors like Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Morgan Kohan, and Chad Michael Murray. Retaining the core cast will ensure the show continues as they have contributed to its success.

In an interview with Brit+Co, Morgan Kohan said about the latest season,

"Cal is brand new to Maggie and they both have their walls up, but they’re also kind of trying to get to know each other. So because Chad and I [met] for the first time when we filmed this, it’s like as we’re getting to know each other and as we’re getting more comfortable with each other, it’s the same thing that’s happening with our characters on a different plane. But I think that brings an authenticity to it."

It's still unclear how many episodes there will be in Season 3. However, it's generally safe to anticipate that the third season will have ten episodes, as the first two did. The serene backdrop of Halifax, Nova Scotia, will remain constant during the action, adding to the attraction of the event.

Read more: Fact check: Is Under Paris based on a true story?

Filming and production details

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 will begin filming in August 2024 and is expected to conclude in November. The show's location has been greatly influenced by its picturesque settings in Nova Scotia, and Season 3 will make more use of this lovely backdrop.

The production crew is determined to provide fans with another season full of the dramatic and poignant moments they have grown to adore.

Future prospects and updates

The creators of Sullivan's Crossing are dedicated to maintaining the high standards set by the previous seasons.

With Roma Roth continuing as the showrunner and experienced directors returning, the third season is expected to be a hit. As filming progresses, updates on the release date and further production details will be shared.

Also read: Is Theresa Randle not returning for Bad Boys 4? Exploring casting changes and more

Longtime viewers of Sullivan's Crossing are looking forward to Season 3 with great anticipation. Season 2 concluded on a high note, and with it comes the promise of even more interesting plot points in future seasons.

The continuation of cherished characters, filming in picturesque Nova Scotia, and a committed cast and crew guarantee that the upcoming season will be well worth the wait. Keep checking for additional information about the release date and other specifics as Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 production progresses.