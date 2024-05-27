Who is the father of Maggie's baby in Sullivan's Crossing?

Sullivan's Crossing is a romantic drama series that started on March 19, 2023, with 10 episodes in the first season. Then, on April 14, 2024, they dropped season two. It's about Maggie Sullivan, a brain surgeon who heads back to her hometown and reunites with her dad, Sully.

As Maggie goes about her life, both personally and professionally, she ends up in a bit of a love triangle with her ex-boyfriend Andrew and the enigmatic Cal Jones. The season one finale dropped a bombshell with Maggie's surprise pregnancy, leaving viewers curious about the father—will it be Cal or Andrew?

According to Goodreads, in the Sullivan's Crossing book series, Cal Jones is the dad of the baby, a lawyer married to Maggie, and the father of their daughter, Elizabeth. But the season 1 finale leaves fans hanging, as Maggie finds out she's pregnant and starts packing her car to go back to Boston.

Cal Jones or Andrew: Who could be the dad of Maggie's baby in Sullivan's Crossing?

Chad Michael Murray plays Cal Jones, a mysterious and charming guy who has won over Maggie's heart. Things got rocky when Cal said he didn't want kids, which upset Maggie. But when he showed his sweet side while helping with a baby delivery, Maggie realized he'd make a great dad. Cal is a caring and supportive guy who's been there for Maggie in Sullivan's Crossing. She feels a strong connection to him because of his kind nature.

Andrew, played by Allan Hawco, is Maggie's ex-boyfriend from Boston who unexpectedly shows up at her wrongful death trial, saying he's there to support her. Even though Maggie isn't interested in rekindling their relationship, Andrew insists that he'll stick around and wait for her. He's persistent and determined to win her over, despite her stronger feelings for Cal.

Maggie's dilemma between Boston and Sullivan's Crossing for her baby's future

Maggie has been living in Boston for a while now, working as a neurosurgeon and doing well for herself. She's gotten used to the fast-paced, high-pressure world of medicine there. But things have been rough lately—her medical practice fell apart because of her partners' bad behavior, and she's been feeling pretty down from a wrongful death lawsuit. Even though she's been offered her job back at Boston Commonwealth Hospital, she's not sure if she wants to go back, maybe because she's starting to feel like she belongs somewhere else.

On the flip side, Sullivan's Crossing means a lot to Maggie. It's the cozy little town where she spent her childhood, immersed in the serene beauty of the outdoors and the tight-knit community her dad, Sully, has built at his campground and store. Being back has brought Maggie comfort and a fresh outlook on life, as she helps her dad through his recovery from a heart attack and embarks on a new romance with the mysterious Cal Jones.

The baby coming along will play a part in Maggie's choice of where to put down roots. In Boston, there's great medical care and schools, but there's also the hustle and bustle of city life. On the other hand, Sullivan's Crossing offers a tight-knit community and beautiful mountain surroundings, but maybe not as many opportunities as a big city. Maggie's medical career and lingering ties to Boston make the decision tough.

You can watch Sullivan's Crossing on Stan, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube TV, and CTV.

