Chad Michael Murray talks about his short-lived marriage with One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush

Actor Chad Michael Murray recently opened up about his five-month-long marriage with Sophia Bush, and how he was very young at the time. During an interview with The Cut on May 21, 2024, the actor recalled the time saying:

"I was a baby. I didn't know up, down, left, right. You move out there and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That's exciting!'"

Sophia and Chad played Lucas Scott and Brooke Davis respectively on the teen drama series, One Tree Hill.

Chad Michael Murray says he "was a baby" when he married One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush first met on the set of One Tree Hill and started dating in 2003. The couple tied the knot in April 2005, however, they divorced in September of the same year. Their characters, Lucas and Brooke, also briefly dated on the show but eventually ended up with different people.

In the latest interview with The Cut, Chad Michael Murray claimed he was a child when he and Sophia Bush got hitched. The actor was 24 at the time, while Bush was 23.

E! News reported that the couple parted ways after five months when Sophia attempted to have the marriage annulled, citing the reason as "fraud." However, her request was denied by the court, and the former couple was eventually granted a divorce in December 2006.

Sophie also once mentioned her ex-husband, Chad Michael Murray, in an interview. In June 2018, she appeared on Radio Andy show and shared that she disliked being questioned about her former romance. She told the show host, Andy Cohen:

"Everybody's been 22 and stupid. People won't let it go. Can you imagine if the idiot you dated when you were a senior in high school—if people still would not stop talking to you about?"

Sophia Bush is currently dating American soccer star, Ashlyn Harris. Back in 2021, the Smallville alum appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, explaining why she would not talk about Murray. She stated:

"I'm not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking sh*t about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up."

Sophie continued:

"I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else, it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."

In November 2023, Chad Michael Murray declined to comment on their relationship. They made headlines again when rumors resurfaced of Murray allegedly being unfaithful to ex-girlfriend, Erin Foster, during their relationship from 2001 to 2002. He told E! News:

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner. Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."

In 2015, Chad Michael Murray disclosed that he got married to Sarah Roemer. According to People magazine, the duo met on the set of TV series Chosen, in 2013 and have three children.