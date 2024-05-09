Mother of the Bride: Full cast list of the movie 

Mother of the Bride, set to release on Netflix on May 9, 2024, is a movie that promises to be filled with romance, laughter, and unexpected turns. Starring Brooke Shields as its lead actress, alongside Benjamin Bratt and Miranda Cosgrove, Mother of the Bride hopes to be a hit with audiences all over.

Set within Thailand’s picturesque wedding setting, it tries to include a mix of surprises, awkward encounters, and rekindling relationships.

The primary cast of Mother Of The Bride

1) Brooke Shields as Lana

In the movie, Brooke Shields plays the character of Lana, the bride's mother. All seems to go well with the mother-and-daughter duo until Lana realizes that the groom's father is none other than her ex from college with whom she shared a deep relationship.

Other than this new Netflix movie, Brooke Sheilds was recently seen in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit playing the character of Sheila Porter.

2) Benjamin Bratt as Will

Benjamin Bratt plays the character of Will, the groom's father, and Lana's ex from college. As soon as Will locks eyes with Lana in the movie their lingering feelings for each other come back, which ultimately becomes the main trope of the movie.

Benjamin Bratt has also been a part of Law & Order as Detective Reynaldo Curtis. His career trajectory includes a variety of movies like Miss Congeniality, and Demolition Man with animated movies such as Coco and Despicable Me 2.

3) Miranda Cosgrove as Emma

The iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove dons the character of Emma, the bride-to-be who is excited to share the news of her wedding with her mother, after staying away from her for more than a year in London.

For the unversed, Miranda Cosgrove appeared on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake and Josh, where she played the sister Megan Parker. Soon after she was offered her show titled iCarly.

4) Chad Michael Murray as Lucas

Chad Michael Murray (Image Via Chad Michael Murry Instagram)

Chad Micheal Murry is the handsome hunk playing the role of Lucas, a first-aid responder who is attracted to Lana, the mother of the bride. Lana is quite hesitant to reciprocate the same gestures towards Lucas but her sister pushes her to do otherwise.

Michael Chad Murry's career graph comprises hit shows and movies such as One Tree Hill, Dawson’s Creek, Riverdale, A Cinderella Story, House of Wax, and more.

The supporting cast of Mother Of The Bride

1) Rachael Harris as Janice

Rachael Harris at Mother Of The Bride Special Screening (Image via Getty)

Rachael Harris plays the character of Lana's sister Janice. Janice acts as the mediator between Will and Lana in the Mother Of The Bride as she has seen what happened between these two back in college and heartbroken it left Lana.

Rachel Harris is popularly known for movies and shows such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Lucifer, Goosebumps, Unfrosted, and more.

2) Sean Teale as RJ

Sean Teale (Image Via Sean Teale Instagram)

Sean Teale plays the character of the groom named RJ, who is the love of Emma. Not much is revealed about Sean Teale in the movie other than the fact that he is the fiance.

Sean Teale is known for his TV roles in Reign, Skins, and the Syfy series

3) Wilson Cruz as Scott

Wilson Cruz (Image via Getty)

Wilson Cruz is seen playing the character of Scott in Mother Of The Bride. Not much was revealed about his character in the trailer of the movie.

Cruz is popularly known for movies and shows like My So-Called Life, Star Trek: Discovery, Coffee Date, Noah's Arc, and more

4) Tasneem Roc as Camala

Tasneem Roc (Image via Getty)

Completing the cast list of Mother of the Bride is Tasneem Roc who plays Camala, an organized event planner tasked with putting together a very special day for someone else’s life.

Tasneem Roc is popularly known for her role in Love and Monsters.

As Mother of the Bride gets set for its worldwide premiere, viewers can expect an amazing time delivered by a stellar ensemble cast.

