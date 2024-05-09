How many kids does Brooke Shields have? ‘Mother of the Bride’ star says she'll be “a mess” when younger daughter goes to college

Actress Brooke Shields opened up about her upcoming empty nest phase while promoting her new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride. Shields, 58, shared her feelings with ET's Deidre Behar at the Los Angeles screening of the rom-com on Wednesday, May 8.

The conversation turned personal when Shields discussed her 18-year-old daughter Grier, who is set to leave for college soon.

"I'm not quite in denial but, definitely, I'm going to be a mess. I really am going to be a mess," she said.

Despite the impending emotional rollercoaster, Shields finds comfort in the fact that her children will always be close

"But I know that they're going to come back, I mean, my older daughter comes back often and, you know, they'll be my babies forever."

Shields has two daughters - Grier and Rowan - with her ex-husband Chris Henchy.

Brooke Shields on motherhood and her daughters

Veteran actress Brooke Shields recently opened up about her close relationship with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier. Despite Rowan being 20 years old and Grier at 18, Shields emphasizes the enduring bond they share.

Shields has spoken openly about how her daughters still enjoy spending quality time together, even including sharing a bed when her husband travels. The strength of this bond was recently on display at a screening where Shields was joined by Rowan, who appeared happy to support her mother on the red carpet.

Shields acknowledges the approaching stage where her daughters will become independent. However, she emphasizes that the parent-child connection they've built will remain strong regardless.

They've each chosen to commemorate their connection with matching tattoos. Upon Rowan reaching 18, they both received delicate ladybug tattoos on their wrists.

For Grier's 18th birthday, the mother-daughter duo opted for a more symbolic design. Each sported a line drawing of two pairs of high heels – one sized for a child and the other for an adult – signifying Grier's transition into adulthood and perhaps even following in her mother's footsteps.

Brooke Shields, visibly proud, displayed her forearm tattoo and reminisced,

"She [Grier] used to wear my high heels all the time."

The actress chuckled, adding,

"When your daughter wants to get a matching tattoo, you just say yes!"

Brooke Shields and her husband Chris Henchy got married in 2001 and welcomed their first daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, two years later. Grier Hammond Henchy joined the family in 2006, completing their brood with two daughters.

In her latest film, Mother of the Bride, Shields takes on the role of Lana, a loving mother who travels to Thailand for her daughter Emma's (played by Miranda Cosgrove) wedding. However, a surprise awaits Lana upon arrival. She discovers that her ex-boyfriend from college, the man who broke her heart, is the father of the groom!

Mother of the Bride premieres on Netflix on May 9.

