What role did Jerry Trainor play in iCarly? Fans react as actor jokingly compares him and Miranda Cosgrove with Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo on SNL

Social media users were left amused after Jerry Trainor hilariously posted a picture of himself and Miranda Cosgrove and jokingly said that they co-hosted SNL. In contrast, Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo were the hosts. Jerry made the post as he compared the similarity in the looks between the two actors.

As American actor Adam Driver returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, he posted a picture with singer Olivia Rogrigo. However, the photo was reposted by Jerry Trainor, who jokingly pretended to be Adam. As he compared himself and Miranda Cosgrove to Adam and Olivia due to the resemblance in their looks and appearance, he captioned the post:

Jerry Trainor, whose full name is Gerald William Jerry Trainor, is most famous for his role as Spencer Shay in the Nickelodeon TV Series iCandy. The actor was seen in the series for six years, as his first appearance was in 2007, and he appeared in the show until 2012. Furthermore, the actor has worked with Miranda Cosgrove on Drake & Josh.

As Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest, performing hits like Vampire and All American B**ch. At the same time, Driver delivered a comedic act featuring a list of Christmas wishes to Santa. During the show, he joked about Kylo Ren in Star Wars, wishes he receives during Christmas, and much more.

On the other hand, the post from Jerry Trainor also comes after Adam Driver performed a small skit where he portrayed Jerry's famous iCarly character, Spencer Shay, as a baby.

More details about Jerry Trainor's role in iCarly explored as netizens share hilarious comments

Jerry Trainor once again made his way back into the headlines after he posted a picture of himself and Miranda, as he pretended to be Adam, who hosted Saturday Night Live. The hilarious post had left social media users all ecstatic and amused as the iCarly actor received thousands of likes and comments.

Born and brought up in California, Jerry Trainor is most popular for his role as Spencer Shay in iCarly. The character is Carly Shay's older brother but is known for his clumsy and childish attitude. Since the series was a hit amongst the masses, Jerry Trainor also received much praise and accolades for the show.

However, as he posted about him being the host in SNL rather than Adam, many were amused at how he compared the similarity in the appearance, and here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users poured in hilarious responses as Trainor joked about hosting SNL. (Image via Instagram)

While the social media users continue to pour in their hilarious responses, at the moment, neither Jerry nor Adam have responded to the comments of the masses.