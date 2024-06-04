Where does Sullivan's Crossing take place? Filming locations, timeline, and more

The popular Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing is based on Robyn Carr's bestselling five-novel book series of the same name. Adapted for television by Roma Roth, the series is produced by Mark Gingras and Michael Volpe. The show is spread over two seasons and airs on the CTV network.

The series revolves around neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, who gives up her fast-paced city life for the small-town charm of Sullivan’s Crossing. She is forced to restart her life in her rural hometown, but that means she has to mend her broken relationship with her aging father first.

The show's incredibly picturesque views are filmed at multiple locations in and around Nova Scotia. Showrunner Roma Roth spoke to Variety about filming the series in Nova Scotia in August 2022:

"To ensure the show would feel distinctive from (Carr's) other adaptation (Virgin River shot in Vancouver, British Columbia) I decided to set it in Nova Scotia for Nova Scotia."

She continued:

"This meant diverging from the books slightly; however, having been born and raised in Canada it’s always been a personal goal of mine to create and write a Canadian content show that would reach a global audience."

Exploring the filming locations of Sullivan's Crossing

An image taken from the drama series Sullivan's Crossing (Image via IMDb)

Sullivan’s Crossing is set and filmed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and prominently features the gorgeous mountains, rivers, and clear blue skies that the Canadian province is best known for. Filming for the show's first season took place between June 17, 2022, and October 5, 2022. Similarly, the second season was filmed between September 1, 2023, and December 15, 2023.

The famous Shubie Park in Dartmouth, 1901 Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank, Agricola Street in North End, and the Oakfield Provincial Park are among the show's most prominent filming locations. Moreover, the show's sweeping aerial shots were filmed at the famous coastal locations of Lawrencetown Beach and Peggy’s Cove.

Plot Summary

The show centers around the personal and romantic life of the once-successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan from Boston. Following a work crisis, she is forced to return home to the small wooded town of Sullivan's Crossing.

The story follows Maggie's journey as she tries to mend her relationship with her estranged father, Sully, reconnects with her childhood best friend, Sydney Shandon, and finds herself smitten with the handsome stranger Cal Jones.

Timeline of Sullivan's Crossing

The romantic drama series spans two seasons of 10 episodes each. The show's first season premiered on March 19, 2023, and concluded on May 14, 2023. The series returned with its second season premiere on April 14, 2024, and will air its last episode on June 9, 2024.

The show's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

".....(Maggie Sullivan) must deal with her complicated present while she also navigates her painful past. Further complicating matters is a mysterious newcomer whose presence ultimately leads Maggie to question her carefully laid plans."

The show's cast and characters

A scene from the romantic show Sullivan's Crossing (Image via IMDb)

The multi-generational family drama stars Morgan Kohan as the protagonist, Maggie Sullivan, Scott Patterson as her father, Harry 'Sully' Sullivan, and Chad Michael Murray as her love interest, Cal Jones. Tom Jackson and Andrea Menard appear as Frank Cranebear and Edna Cranebear, respectively.

The show's supporting cast includes Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster, Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews, Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson, Peter Outerbridge as Walter, Dakota Taylor as Rafe Vadas, Lauren Hammersley as Connie Boyle, Reid Price as Rob, and Lindura as Sydney Shandon.

In addition to airing on the Canadian network CTV, Sullivan's Crossing also premieres on The CW for American audiences.