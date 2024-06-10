How to read Robyn Carr Sullivan's Crossing books in order? Chronological read order explained

Season 2 of CTV's Sullivan's Crossing reached its conclusion on June 9, 2024, and viewers are eager to learn more about the books that inspired the popular series. For the uninitiated, CTV's Sullivan's Crossing is based on a series of books written by acclaimed author Robyn Carr.

As of now, there are five books in the series, all of which were released between 2016 and 2020. These books, in chronological order, are What We Find, Any Day Now, The Family Gathering, The Best of Us, and The Country Guesthouse. This article will delve into the details of the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for books in the Sullivan's Crossing series. Please read at your discretion.

Robyn Carr's Sullivan's Crossing books in chronological order

1) What We Find

Trending

Robyn Carr's What We Find (Image via Goodreads)

The first entry in Robyn Carr's Sullivan's Crossing book series is What We Find. Published on April 5, 2016, the book introduces the readers to Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon by profession.

The book follows Maggie, an exhausted neurosurgeon who is yearning for respite from the daily hullabaloo of urban life. She has reached a point in her life where she thinks that slow living in a comparatively less urban setting is preferable. The only way she can achieve the same is by moving to Sullivan's Crossing, a place inhabited by her father, Sully.

The place not only gives Maggie a new lease on life but also becomes of utmost importance to her. This is because it is the same place where Maggie meets her future husband, Cal.

2) Any Day Now

Robyn Carr's Any Day Now (Image via Goodreads)

The second entry in the Sullivan's Crossing series is Any Day Now. Published on April 18, 2017, Any Day Now focuses on Sierra Jones, who is making a pitstop at the Crossing to meet her elder brother, Cal, and his newly wedded wife, Maggie.

While trying to deal with her own demons, Jones finds solace in the rural setting of the Crossing. She realizes that the place has much more to offer than momentary peace. At the Crossing, she also learns about the true meaning of relationships, romantic and otherwise.

3) The Family Gathering

Robyn Carr's The Family Gathering (Image via Goodreads)

Published on April 17, 2018, The Family Gathering explores Dakota Jones's life as he takes temporary shelter at the Crossing. Similar to the others who had arrived at the location before him, Jones, too, was looking for a change in weather. But as the story proceeds, Jones gets more and more attached to Sullivan's Crossing's ways of life and their people.

In the end, he comes to realize that what truly matters is what is most difficult to sustain, i.e., family and friendships.

4) The Best of Us

Robyn Carr's The Best of Us (Image via Goodreads)

Published on January 8, 2019, the fourth entry in the Sullivan's Crossing series, The Best of Us chronicles the relationship between the niece-aunt duo of Dr. Leigh Culver and Helen Culver.

While living in Colorado, Leigh's aunt Helen visits her with the intent of staying for a brief period. However, she is soon enamored by the people there. One person she meets at the Crossing specifically captures her attention, which makes her want to stay for longer.

5) The Country Guesthouse

Robyn Carr's The Country Guesthouse (Image via GoodReads)

The fifth and last entry in the Sullivan's Crossing series, The Country Guesthouse, was published on January 7, 2020. The book's plot chronicles Hannah Russell whose life is changed overnight following her best friend's death.

After her friend's passing, Hannah becomes her son Noah's legal guardian. To bond with him better, Hannah decides to rent a country house in rural Colorado. At the location, Hannah and Noah meet Owen Abrams, who is also going through problems of his own. This creates ground for the three to bond on their shared grief.

About Robyn Carr

Born in Minnesota, Robyn Carr is a popular romance and women’s fiction writer whose work has been featured multiple times in the New York Times bestselling books list. Over the years, 11 of Carr's novels have claimed the top spot in the coveted list.

Her 2008 book, A Virgin River Christmas, earned Carr her first recognition in the New York Times, following which the book had spent almost 250 weeks on the list. After Carr's shot to superstardom in 2008, her journey till now has been smooth sailing.

Two of her highly acclaimed novels, Virgin River and Sullivan's Crossing, have already been made into successful television shows.