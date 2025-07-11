Sullivan's Crossing spoilers: Do Cal and Maggie end up together? Explained

Sullivan's Crossing's emotional and suspenseful plot, centered in Timberlake's peaceful but complicated town, has engaged viewers. The show, which is based on Robyn Carr's book series, first aired on CTV in March 2023, followed by its release on The CW.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the series. Reader discretion is advised.

Maggie, portrayed by Morgan Kohan, and Cal, played by Chad Michael Murray, share a heartfelt connection. However, their relationship faces a shocking revelation in the season 3 finale. A long-buried secret about Maggie's past comes to light just as they confess their love for each other, and Maggie decides to stay in Sullivan's Crossing.

The current season shows Maggie returning to her hometown to get back in touch with her father, Sully. She faces all the turmoil after coming to Sullivan's Crossing, including the ups and downs in her relationship with Cal. As she begins to rebuild her career and relationship with him, an unexpected event occurs that complicates matters.

Maggie and Cal's lives are turned upside down when they discover that the former was previously married to Liam, a man she thought was in her past. Thus, although they seem close to a happy ending, Maggie and Cal do not end up together in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale, which concludes on a cliffhanger.

What happened to Cal and Maggie in Sullivan's Crossing?

The relationship between Cal and Maggie has been a focal point throughout Sullivan's Crossing. From the beginning, viewers see their connection grow as Maggie, a neurosurgeon, returns to her rural hometown after facing personal and professional setbacks.

Cal, a handyman with a mysterious past, becomes a comforting and reliable presence in Maggie’s life. There is no denying how well they get along, and by the end of season 3, they finally confess that they love each other. Maggie chooses to stay in Timberlake and put her career goals on hold so she can be with Cal.

But their happiness doesn't last long. In a shocking turn of events in the final episode of season 3, Maggie's past comes back to haunt her. Liam, who used to date Maggie for a short time in the summer, tells her that they are still legally married, which shocks and breaks her heart.

This revelation raises numerous questions about Maggie’s past and why she never mentioned her marriage to Liam. It also threatens her relationship with Cal, since they have to deal with the emotional effects of this secret.

This shocking twist leaves their future together uncertain. Maggie is faced with the reality that her past, which she thought was behind her, is far from resolved. For Cal, the revelation about Maggie’s marriage challenges the trust they have built.

The cliffhanger ending of season 3 has set up several possibilities for the future of Cal and Maggie’s relationship. It’s unclear whether Maggie and Cal will be able to move forward together or if the weight of Maggie’s unresolved past will tear them apart.

In addition to this personal drama, if there's a fourth season, it will likely explore how Maggie handles her role as a doctor in Sullivan's Crossing and her evolving relationship with Cal.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is now streaming on CTV and CW.

