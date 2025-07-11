Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 is set to premiere at 8:00 pm ET on July 16, 2025, on The CW. As the finale of the season, the episode is expected to dive deep into the emotional journeys of its main characters.

In Sullivan's Crossing, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) and the people around her face difficult situations that challenge their personal and professional lives. The series focuses on the emotional turmoil Maggie experiences as she navigates relationships and her career.

With medical challenges, family matters, and a tight-knit community, each episode brings viewers closer to the struggles and joys of life in Timberlake.

As Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 airs, it will pick up where the last episode left off, building on unresolved tensions and emotional breakthroughs. Fans can expect further developments in Maggie’s journey and more drama surrounding the other characters.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 releases on July 16, 2025

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 will premiere on The CW at 8:00 pm ET on July 16, 2025. This episode will continue to follow the emotional ups and downs of Maggie and the others, dealing with life, love, and professional challenges. It’s expected to be a pivotal moment for the show’s characters, leaving fans eager to see how everything unfolds.

Below is the release timing based on different regions:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) July 16, 2025, Wednesday 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) July 16, 2025, Wednesday 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) July 16, 2025, Wednesday 9:00 pm UK (BST) July 17, 2025, Thursday 1:00 am Central Europe (CET) July 17, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am India (IST) July 17, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) July 17, 2025, Thursday 3:00 am Philippines (PHT) July 17, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Australia (ACDT) July 17, 2025, Thursday 10:30 am New Zealand (NZST) July 17, 2025, Thursday 12:00 pm

Where to watch

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 will be available on The CW channel. For those who prefer streaming, episodes may also be accessible on The CW's digital platforms. So, it's high time not to miss out by tuning in to the premiere, especially for those following Maggie's journey.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 recap

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9, First Cut Is The Deepest, Edna Cranebear (Andrea Menard), who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, becomes the protagonist. Surprised by this discovery, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) has to make tough choices about Edna's surgery.

Although Edna needs surgery right away, she is hesitant because she is afraid of what will happen. Edna's feelings make it hard for Maggie to persuade her that the surgery is necessary. Other characters, like Cal (Chad Michael Murray) and Sully (Scott Patterson), offer support while also dealing with their own problems.

Maggie is being affected by the situation. As the episode goes on, tensions rise, and the big turning point comes closer: Maggie has to face her doubts about the surgery.

Finding Maggie's inner struggles and the complicated relationships she has with the people around her are explored in this episode. The episode takes viewers on an emotional journey as they see both the medical emergency and how it affects everyone's mental health.

Ultimately, First Cut Is The Deepest prepares the audience for the most important part of the next episode, where Maggie's choices will determine the course of the show.

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 looks like it will be a tough one for the characters, both personally and professionally. This episode will show how Maggie decides to go ahead with the surgery on Edna Cranebear after a lot of stress and thought.

The episode will also be about the ongoing personal problems of other important characters, like Cal and Sully. With the characters' relationships changing, episode 10 will deal with unresolved problems and offer a solution that could change how the community works. Maggie's journey will also bring new revelations and emotional breakthroughs to fans of the show.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 10 will be available to stream on The CW from July 16, 2025.

