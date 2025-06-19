Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Are Maggie and Cal back together?

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6, Bad Timing, aired on The CW on June 18, 2025. The episode ended on a literal cliffhanger. Jacob and Lola are trapped inside a collapsed mine after having a private moment together. However, that's only one of many sad turns in the episode. At the same time, Maggie and Cal finally face their unresolved conflict and make up.

Based on the best-selling books by Robyn Carr, the show follows Maggie Sullivan as she gets back in touch with her hometown roots, heals old wounds, and finds love. In Bad Timing, a lot of different stories come together.

Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 6 is all about relationships and their dimensions. From the emotional struggle between Cal and Maggie to Jacob and Lola's potentially deadly adventure, the episode concludes with a situation that could result in someone's death.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6. Reader’s discretion is required.

Maggie and Cal reconnect at the end of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 (Image via CTV)

Following her call with Walter, Maggie finally visits Cal. She tells him he was right in the most touching scene of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6. Fears include love, making mistakes, and being open and honest. He doesn't push her away, Cal. Rather, he tells her that he knows how hurt she is and that love means giving each other a chance.

Maggie finally lets him into her heart, and they have a passionate moment that ends with them making love. After many times of tension and distance, this emotional breakthrough is a reward. Their reconciliation makes it look like Maggie might finally be ready for a future with Cal in the Crossing.

Jacob and Lola's intimate moment ends in disaster

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 ends with a sudden and dangerous accident. Jacob Cranebear and Lola Gunderson, who have been growing closer over the past few episodes, finally take a step forward in their relationship.

While in the woods to gather samples, they go into a mine out of curiosity. Jacob gives Lola his jacket, and the two kiss, making the moment more romantic. As they make out in the small space, things quickly get worse.

But in a twist no one saw coming, they accidentally knock into a wall, triggering a cave-in. At that moment, the episode ends, with rocks falling all around them and no sign of whether they're safe or not. The collapse leaves viewers on a scary emotional and physical cliffhanger, given how the characters have changed throughout the show.

The collapse is a metaphor for how unpredictable life is in the Crossing. There is always a chance of danger along with peace. In the last scene, the happy feelings of a new relationship are slammed into a dangerous situation that could kill them.

Rob faces a professional and personal crossroads

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6, Rob Shandon's story is a mix of personal reflection and work-related exhaustion. Rob tries to stay calm at first when Jacob tells him that the restaurant's wood is rotting because of plumbing problems. As the repairs start, he sees how bad the damage is, and the stress starts to get to him.

Maggie, Cal, and Sydney try to help him by getting more contractors, but no one is available. Rob is feeling the weight of his responsibility, especially since the lodge needs to be reopened soon. He lets down his guard when he tells Sydney he's thinking about giving up everything. She tries to get him going by reminding him of their shared goal and the things she has given up, but Rob's emotional weariness is clear.

After a while, when the fire department comes to help fix things, there is some short-term relief. However, Jane's surprise visit and the news that she dated someone else make Rob even less sure about how he feels. He is already having a hard time with himself, and this moment adds to that. It could be a turning point in his story.

Maggie and Cal struggle to align their future

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 (Image via CTV)

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6, from the start of the episode, it's clear that Maggie and Cal don't get along. Cal stays focused on fixing the problems at the restaurant even though Maggie tries to get in touch with him several times. Their conversation keeps getting held up, which shows how disconnected they've become.

Maggie finally tells Edna that Cal asked her to move in, but she's not ready. This openness shows that she is struggling with commitment and is afraid to make the same mistakes. When she finally talks to Cal, she tries to explain why she was hesitant. Cal, on the other hand, tells her she's not being honest and is always pulling away.

Their talk is cut short when one of the firefighters passes out from severe stomach pain. But after they leave the hospital, Maggie tells Cal they need more time to get to know each other before they move in together.

Cal's anger reaches a peak, and he says Maggie is hiding something. She needs to figure that out before they can move on, he explains. It looks like their relationship is on the verge of ending, but it's not quite there yet either.

Edna and Frank’s frustrating doctor visit

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 (Image via CTV)

Frank takes Edna to the doctor, who tells her that she is going through menopause. The doctor doesn't even seem to care about their concerns during what should have been a comforting consultation. Edna and Frank are sad and upset when they leave.

When they return to The Outpost, Maggie offers to help them get a second opinion, but Edna is stubborn and refuses. But when she is alone with Frank and feeling sad, she realizes it might be time to think about what's next in their life together. The scene gently looks at getting older, change, and relationships, which are big ideas in the show.

This thread gives the episode a more realistic view, providing a contrast to the romantic and life-threatening plots. It also shows that Edna and Frank are wise older people whose problems are similar to those of the younger characters in different ways.

A medical emergency adds unexpected tension

While the project to renovate the lodge is still underway, an emergency arises. One of the firefighters who was helping out suddenly gets terrible stomach pain and passes out. The mood goes from progress to panic in an instant. Maggie steps in right away, as a doctor, and ensures he gets to the hospital.

Later, she finds out that the man, Mark, is stable but has a strange rash that doctors are still trying to figure out what caused it. This plot point isn't explored further in the episode, so it's left unresolved. It does, however, add to the day's chaos and put Maggie back in her medical element.

Rafe offers to stay with Mark until his family gets there, which shows how much he has grown and how responsible he has become. As the story goes on, this side story could develop into a mystery or health scare that affects other characters.

Sully and Helen’s growing bond

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 also has a cute love story between Sully and Helen. Their relationship changes even more when Helen stops by his house to talk about the restaurant. Sully owns up to not realizing how badly the building was damaged, which shows how he has changed as a person.

She invites him to yoga, and he agrees. During the session and the ride back, the two talk about missed opportunities and dreams. Sully admits that he has always wanted to learn how to dance the ballroom but has never had the right partner. Helen suggests that they take lessons in a playful but serious way.

When they are close, it feels like a new beginning. This interaction is a sign of healing and hope for a character like Sully, who has spent a lot of the show making amends and grieving. Maggie may have had the same problems with commitment as he did with being able to open up again.

Walter’s call shakes Maggie’s confidence

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 (Image via CTV)

Toward the end of the episode, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 throws one more curveball at Maggie. As soon as she gets home, her mother's partner, Walter, calls her on her mother's phone. The call quickly goes bad. Walter tells her she's wrong for leaving Boston and hints that she made her choice based on emotion instead of logic.

Maggie states that Sullivan's Crossing is her home, even though she is emotionally worn out. He gets a hang-up. This call makes her remember all the bad things that happened in the past with her family and how much she needs to be in charge. It becomes clear that Maggie's reluctance to date Cal comes from her deepest fear of having another failed relationship like her parents'.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 is available to stream on The CW.

