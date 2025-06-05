Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5: Release date, plot and everything we know far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5 will premiere on June 11, 2025, on The CW. Fans have been very interested in how the characters' lives have changed over time. This season has been full of sad moments, hard choices, and relationships that are hard to understand.

Ad

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is mainly about the lives of the main characters, Maggie Sullivan and Sully. Maggie gets into challenging situations that put her relationships to the test. The upcoming episode, Misunderstandings, will make things even more tense as Maggie tries to figure out how she feels about Sully and Cal.

This episode will not only explore Maggie and Sully's relationship but also delve into other significant developments happening in Sullivan's Crossing. The episode is likely to be emotional because Frank and Edna are making significant changes in their relationship, and Sydney and Rafe are facing personal issues.

Ad

Trending

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5 releases on June 11, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5 will be released on June 11, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW. For other regions, it will air at 5:00 pm PT (USA Pacific Time), 1:00 am BST (UK), 9:00 pm BRT (Brazil), and 5:30 am IST (India). Check local timings for other zones.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) June 11, 2025, Wednesday 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) June 11, 2025, Wednesday 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) June 11, 2025, Wednesday 9:00 pm UK (BST) June 12, 2025, Thursday 1:00 am Central Europe (CET) June 12, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am India (IST) June 12, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) June 12, 2025, Thursday 3:00 am Philippines (PHT) June 12, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Australia (ACDT) June 12, 2025, Thursday 11:30 am New Zealand (NZST) June 12, 2025, Thursday 1:00 pm

Ad

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 ending explained

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4, A Clear Perspective, shows how complicated the characters' feelings are. It focuses on Cal and his troubled relationship with his father, Jed.

Cal finds out from Jed that his cancer has spread to his pancreas and that he has decided not to go through any more treatment. This news hurts Cal a lot, so he turns to Maggie for comfort and advice. At the same time, Sully goes to see Edna at the Outpost to keep in touch with the people around him. He brings her flowers and talks about Maggie's arrival. He also has plans to fix up Helen's cabin.

Ad

Maggie tells Cal he should talk to his dad about how he feels. Cal at first says no, but in the end agrees to go on a balloon ride with Maggie. The ride gives them a chance to talk and think about their feelings. During their time together, Cal thinks about his childhood and how far away he felt from his parents.

The episode also shows how other characters interact with each other. Marissa is worried about Cal and tells him about how hard his childhood was. Rob tells Sydney that he might have to move because he isn't sure about his job. Rob is given a new chance by Sully, who forgives his debt and suggests a new place for his business.

Ad

As the show goes on, Cal confronts his mother about putting Jed ahead of her other children. She explains why she did what she did and says she wanted Cal to have a father figure. They understand each other better after having this conversation.

In a moving moment, Jed gives Cal and Maggie a carved sculpture of a dad riding his kid on his back. The sculpture represents their bond, following the themes of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Ad

Also Read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 ending explained

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5

Expand Tweet

Ad

The emotional ride in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5 continues as more characters' personal lives are shown. Maggie starts to worry more about Sully as he steps back from his duties. Helen and Sully's relationship is expected to go in a strange direction inSullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5.

Maggie's argument with Sully about Helen shows more about their relationship than meets the eye. Frank notices Sully's problems and steps in to help, even though Sully doesn't want to accept it.

Ad

At the same time, Cal and Maggie will talk about their future, especially when Cal suggests that Maggie move in with him. But Maggie is stuck between the past and the present. Cal's relationship with his father is still changing, especially as he deals with his feelings of being left out.

Also Read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 ending explained

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5 is available to stream on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More