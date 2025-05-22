Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 ending explained: What bad news does Cal receive?

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2, Out of the Blue, premiered on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm on The CW. This latest installment of the fan-favorite series delves deeper into the emotional and relational landscapes of its characters. The episode features several heartwarming moments, such as Maggie and Cal's growing friendship and Sully's deep conversations with Helen.

The unexpected phone call Cal gets in the last few minutes has people guessing if he will leave the town.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2. Reader discretion is advised.

This Sullivan's Crossing episode, Out of the Blue, shows how the townspeople deal with their feelings. The episode focuses on the relationships between the characters, like Maggie and Cal's growing friendship, Sully's new friendship with Helen, and the rescue volunteers' work. Maggie and Cal grow emotionally closer, sharing vulnerable moments that deepen their bond and lead to intimacy.

The story takes a different turn at the end of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2. Cal's mom calls to tell him that his dad has prostate cancer and is in a bad state.

The peace and quiet of the Crossing are broken by this news. It remains to be seen whether he will stay in the place that finally feels like home or go back to his past to deal with his unresolved problems.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2: A shocking call changes everything

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 ends with an unseen emotional twist that leaves the viewers spellbound. Cal gets a call from his mother after a full day of search-and-rescue work, spending time with Maggie, and thinking about how hard his childhood was. She tells him that his father has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and his health is getting worse. This news shocks Cal and brings up difficult feelings and unresolved family issues.

Cal and Maggie finally get to know each other better at a picnic they had together not long ago. They candidly speak about the stress of the drills and their memories of their childhood.

Cal also finally gives in and lets himself be weak. As their relationship was entering a new phase, the phone call yanked him out of this moment of peace and back into his troubled past. The episode leaves viewers unsure of what Cal’s next step will be.

Maggie and Cal reconnect in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 (Image via CTV)

Maggie and Cal get back together at home at the start of the episode. Maggie is calm and enjoying the quiet time after planting a tree. They share a soft kiss, and she suggests they go to the movies in Halifax. This conversation shows how better their relationship is now. Maggie's happiness shows that she's getting used to living at the Crossing again.

But Cal is soon caught in an exhausting search-and-rescue training session. He remembers his strict and emotionally distant father when he does the exercises. During the drill, he gets lost in a flashback of his father making him do push-ups and telling him to "be strong" for his siblings. Cal doesn't hear the end of the drill, showing how badly his past has affected him.

Even so, Cal stays dedicated to the team and later agrees to go on a picnic with Maggie. Maggie comforts him and shows support, making their date on the beach a safe place for both of them. The phone call at the end is more devastating because it makes all the emotional progress Cal has made seem like it could be lost.

Sully and Helen’s unexpected bond deepens

Sully and Helen in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 (Image via CTV)

At the same time, Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 2 develops Sully and Helen’s unique connection. At first, Helen's demands for cabin repairs make Sully mad, but their interactions soon get better. Helen wraps a bird in a towel and lets it fly away when it flies into her cabin. Their connection is special: they get along, they both raised children—Helen took care of her niece, and Sully took care of Lola.

After some time, Sully reads Helen's romantic novel, "Second Chance," and offers her his dock as a quiet place to write. They have a subtle but noticeable chemistry. Sully starts to show that he isn't his typical tough and grumpy self. The fact that they both value nature and have made sacrifices in the past sets the stage for something deeper and maybe even romantic.

The volunteer training reveals emotional trauma

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 (Image via CTV)

One of the key events in Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 2 is the intense search-and-rescue training led by Cooper and Rafe. The sessions are physically demanding and also reflect Cal's internal struggles.

Cooper makes the volunteers follow strict rules because he thinks their lives depend on it. Despite his intelligence, the structure and pressure make Cal angry because they remind him of how strict his dad was with him.

A flashback reveals young Cal being pushed to his limits by his father, being told to keep the family strong. This childhood trauma resurfaces during the drills. Cal goes into a mental fog, missing Cooper’s cues and losing track of his surroundings.

Edna and Frank reignite their love

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 also shows love from a long time ago. Throughout the episode, Edna and Frank have several touching moments. Edna tells Frank that he should do more at the Outpost, like fixing the thermostat. Later, she is caught crying while cutting onions. It's not because of the onions, but because she's reading Helen's sad book.

Frank comforts her by telling her that getting older is an honor. Their affectionate interactions, including their suggestion of a bubble bath and their kiss, add some warmth to the episode. This simple subplot has a deeper meaning: it shows how strong long-term relationships are in contrast to the new ones starting to form at the Crossing.

Helen and Sully talk about parenthood in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2

In a later part of the episode, Helen tells Sully about how she is taking care of Leigh, her sister's daughter. Surly says that he raised Lola like she was his own child. Their relationship gets stronger because of this emotional talk. They both agree that nature can help heal wounds, and Helen thanks Sully for his help.

Helen and Sully spend more time talking and watching birds as the episode progresses. At the end, Sully offers Helen his dock so she can write. When Sully sees a sign for a high-end resort, it breaks the harmony of the moment, and his peaceful life is once more in danger, which could cause a fight in the future.

Cal’s first real rescue mission

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2, Cal finally gets to put his training to the test when a young cyclist named Jeff falls into a ravine. Rafe and Cooper call in the volunteers. Cal rappels down the cliff, nearly losing his grip. Despite his inner turmoil, he successfully reaches the injured man and checks his vitals.

Jeff's leg is broken, and Cal stays calm when things get tough. Together with Rafe, Cooper shows up with the rescue basket. They pull Jeff to safety as a group. Cal feels good after going through the experience. Later, he tells Maggie that it made him feel alive and that he's glad he chose to stay at Sullivan's Crossing. This is just before the terrible phone call changes everything.

Lola, Sydney, and Maggie’s girls’ night out

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 (Image via CTV)

There is also a fun night out with Maggie, Sydney, and Lola in this episode to lighten the mood. They get together at a pub and joke around about Lola meeting someone new while they talk about relationships and s*x. Lola spills wine on Jacob Cranebear, making their first meeting funny and awkward. Even though it's short, this scene makes the younger characters more interesting and funny.

Rafe tries to be nice to Sydney the next morning by giving her a hangover cocktail, but it doesn't work out. Their small fight at home shows the normal side of their relationship. These smaller character moments add to the story without taking away from the main plot points.

Cal must choose: Stay or Leave?

The main question is left unanswered at the end of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2: Will Cal stay in Sullivan's Crossing or go home to be with his dying father? After spending time with Maggie, he began to feel at peace and like he had a purpose in life in the community. However, his past has called him back.

He has a troubled relationship with his dad, and returning home could make things worse. But with his dad having prostate cancer, Cal may not have much time left with him.

Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 2 is available to stream on The CW.

