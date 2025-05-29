Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4, A Clear Perspective, will air on June 4, 2025, on The CW. As the season has progressed, significant character revelations have been building up. The upcoming episode appears to focus on Cal's inner struggle and Maggie's growing emotional investment in his recovery.

Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon, returns to her small hometown to reconnect with her estranged father and heal herself. Set in the picturesque town of Sullivan's Crossing, the show delves into themes of forgiveness, identity, family ties, and navigating life's unexpected twists.

In the next episode, viewers will encounter both deeply personal problems and changes that affect the community as a whole. The fourth episode of Sullivan's Crossing's third season may examine how relationships evolve under stress and how the town copes with the changes it faces.

Maggie will help Cal face hard truths, which will change the way they interact. Sully, on the other hand, will have to deal with problems related to the town's future. The episode will revolve around the conflict between preserving traditions and moving forward.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 releases on June 4, 2025

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 will premiere on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on The CW at 8 pm ET. Below is the detailed global release schedule:

Region Release Date and Day Local Time USA (Pacific Time) June 4, 2025, Wednesday 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) June 4, 2025, Wednesday 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) June 4, 2025, Wednesday 9:00 pm UK (BST) June 5, 2025, Thursday 1:00 am Central Europe (CET) June 5, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am India (IST) June 5, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) June 5, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am Philippines (PHT) June 5, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Australia (ACDT) June 5, 2025, Thursday 9:30 am New Zealand (NZST) June 5, 2025, Thursday 11:00 am

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 recap

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3, The Ties That Bind, is about emotional truths, unresolved family problems, and the constant tension between progress and preservation. At the beginning of the episode, Cal is reluctant to visit his sick father. Maggie pushed him and agreed to go to New York with him, marking a significant turning point in their relationship.

When Sully and Frank returned to Sullivan's Crossing, they learned that Glenn Perry was the one who had planned the high-end resort. Upon confronting him, they found that his permits were still valid, which only intensified Sully's anger.

She met Cal's parents, Jed and Marissa Jones, in New York. Although they appeared friendly, tension lingered in the air. When Cal found out that his father was taking antipsychotic medication, he grew upset and started demanding answers. Later, while they were talking on the porch, Cal mentioned that Jed was keeping the family apart.

Maggie thought she might have low blood sugar, but the real reason was far worse. Cal finally learned the truth from Jed after Marissa urged him to do so: his cancer had spread to his pancreas and was now terminal.

This devastating news came at the end of the episode, leaving Cal emotionally distraught and viewers wondering how it would affect his relationship with his father and with Maggie. Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 is set to build directly on these emotional threads.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4: What to expect

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 airs on June 4 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4, A Clear Perspective, is expected to center on Maggie helping Cal as he navigates the emotional aftermath of his father's terminal diagnosis. Cal is meant to reflect on his childhood and confront the unresolved issues he has with Jed. Maggie will be there to support him, which may also lead her to ponder more deeply about family and healing.

At the same time, Sully will have to make a choice. The town is facing increasing pressure to grow, which will challenge Sully's sense of belonging and purpose. Most likely, the episode will depict how he navigates or resists this change, especially since Helen and Edna remain very important to him.

There will also be quieter moments when the younger characters, like Jacob and Lola, connect with each other. Their newfound relationship may add some humor. Nonetheless, the central question of the episode still revolves around Cal and Jed, and whether there is a chance for them to get back together. Fans have been looking forward to Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 will premiere on June 4, 2025.

