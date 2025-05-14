Sullivan's Crossing season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

The highly anticipated Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will premiere on The CW in the United States on May 14, 2025. The romantic drama is based on Robyn Carr's bestselling novels and will continue exploring the life of Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), a neurosurgeon who returns to her small hometown.

Roma Roth has directed the show, which stars an ensemble cast including Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray, and others.

This season ensures more sincere moments, family drama, and, naturally, love. The show will be available to stream on The CW app, and its April 27, 2025 debut on CTV has already drawn Canadian viewers.

After the tense ending of season 2, when Sully's life was left in danger after a fire at the diner, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 picks up after that. Maggie Sullivan has to deal with life in a small town and her growing feelings for Cal Jones, the boy she loved as a child.

Aside from the returning characters, the next season will feature some new faces including the arrival of a Fire Chief and a best-selling novelist. Maggie's tale continues with her evolving relationships with family, friends, and her romantic interests.

Morgan Kohan plays Maggie Sullivan, Scott Patterson plays Harry "Sully" Sullivan, Chad Michael Murray plays Cal Jones, and Tom Jackson plays Frank Cranebear in Sullivan's Crossing season 3.

Main cast list of Sullivan's Crossing season 3

The main cast of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 includes:

1) Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

Morgan Kohan at 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Source: Getty)

Morgan Kohan plays Maggie Sullivan, the neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown to reconnect with her estranged father and perhaps find love. In season 3, Maggie's journey continues as she grapples with her decision to stay in Sullivan’s Crossing and adjust to small-town life. Her relationship with Cal deepens, but she also faces challenges from her past.

Morgan Kohan has been recognized for her portrayal of strong, relatable characters. She was in The Hot Zone and The Girlfriend Experience before Sullivan's Crossing.

2) Scott Patterson as Harry “Sully” Sullivan

Scott Patterson as Harry “Sully” Sullivan (Image via Instagram/@scottgordonpatterson)

Scott Patterson plays Harry "Sully" Sullivan, Maggie's father and a key figure in the series. After the dramatic events of season 2, Sully’s survival becomes a crucial plot point in season 3. His relationship with Maggie continues to evolve, and his role as a father figure provides a grounding presence in the show.

Known for his role as Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls, Scott Patterson has built a career playing complex characters.

3) Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

Chad Michael Murray at Mother Of The Bride Special Screening (Source: Getty)

Chad Michael Murray portrays Cal Jones, Maggie's childhood sweetheart. As the romantic lead in Sullivan's Crossing, Cal’s relationship with Maggie becomes a focal point in season 3. Their love story unfolds amidst the complexities of small-town life, including the interference of other characters and Maggie’s reluctance to commit.

Chad Michael Murray is widely known for his roles in One Tree Hill and Riverdale.

4) Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear (Image via Instagram/@sullivanscrossingtv)

Tom Jackson returns as Frank Cranebear in Sullivan's Crossing season 3. Frank plays an important role in Maggie's emotional journey, offering wisdom and support. As season 3 progresses, Frank continues to be a pivotal figure in the town's events and in the lives of the main characters.

Renowned Canadian actor Tom Jackson boasts a long history in film and television. Among his past performances are The Red Green Show and North of 60.

Supporting Cast

The supporting cast of the series includes:

Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

Lindura as Sydney Shandon

Dakota Taylor as Rafe

Reid Price as Rob Shandon

Steve Lund as Chief Cooper

Kate Vernon as Helen Culver

Joel Oulette as Jacob Cranebear

Torri Higginson as Marissa Jones

John Ralston as Jed Jones

Plot of Sullivan's Crossing season 3

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 starts in the wake of the cliffhanger from season 2, with Sully stuck in the flaming diner. Sully's survival is shown as the season goes on, but his injuries will be quite important for the development of his character. Maggie still negotiates her relationship with her father and deals with the emotional difficulties of small-town living.

Maggie and Cal’s romance takes center stage as they confront external pressures, including Lola's interest in Cal and the arrival of new characters. The new Fire Chief, Chief Cooper, adds tension to the town's dynamics, while the arrival of best-selling author Helen Culver stirs things up for the locals.

As Maggie deals with her growing feelings for Cal, she must also decide whether she is ready to settle down in Sullivan's Crossing for good.

Stay tuned for further updates on Sullivan's Crossing season 3 as the year progresses.

