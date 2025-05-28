Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 premieres on May 28, 2025, on The CW. This emotional and plot-heavy episode unpacks several personal confrontations and long-buried truths.

Ad

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3, The Ties That Bind, continues the deeply human stories of Sullivan's Crossing, a small-town drama about neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan. She has gone back to her roots to get back in touch with her father and herself after a long separation. The narrative further follows Maggie and Cal as they go to New York to see Cal's sick father in this episode.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Sully and Frank are looking into the mysterious luxury resort project that is putting their community at risk. In the end, Jed tells Cal that his cancer has spread to his pancreas and is possibly terminal. This is a shocking and emotional ending that resolves the main conflict of the episode.

During the visit, Jed tries to keep things light while avoiding questions about his health. This sets the emotional tone for the last part of the story, when Cal finally finds out the truth. Hence, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 ends on a sad note of finding out the truth and facing your fears, preparing you for what's to come.

Ad

Jed collapses, and the truth is finally revealed in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 (Image via CTV)

The last and saddest part of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 happens soon after the emotional meltdown on the porch. Maggie yells for help because Jed has passed out. He says it was just a momentary dizziness, but Maggie thinks it might be something more serious and suggests that his low blood sugar could be the cause.

Ad

Marissa, who looks upset, tells Jed to finally reveal the truth. The emotional stakes are through the roof as Cal also wants to know what is going on.

After brief hesitation, Jed finally says it: the cancer has spread to his pancreas, and it’s terminal. The room falls silent. Cal, whose emotions have been a swirling storm throughout the episode, is now rooted in the grim finality of those words.

Ad

This revelation explains everything, including why Jed avoided them, why Marissa kept it a secret, and even why Cal's siblings weren't there. The family was getting ready for the worst, and Jed didn't want to be looked down upon or treated differently.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 1 ending explained

Maggie's response is quiet but supportive, while Cal looks shocked. He feels pain instead of anger for the first time. The new information doesn't end the fight, but it adds a new level of urgency and understanding.

Ad

There is no longer a question of whether Cal can forgive his father. Instead, the question is whether he can make peace with him before time runs out.

This episode's ending is not just an end; it starts a flood of new feelings and choices that will shape the rest of the season.

Cal’s reluctance to visit and Maggie’s gentle encouragement

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 (Image via CTV)

At the start of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3, Cal Jones says he doesn't want to go to see his sick father. He is having a hard time emotionally, which could be because of past trauma or a tense family history.

Ad

Cal tells Maggie that he doesn't want to go on the trip, not because he wants to be mean, but maybe because he doesn't want to hurt feelings again. Maggie, on the other hand, offers to go with him, and her presence gives him the push he needs to face his past. Maggie has become a steady force in Cal's life, and this offer isn't just about travel. It's a way for her to show her support.

Ad

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 ending explained

At the Outpost, Maggie tells Sully and Edna about the trip to New York. They tell her they are proud of her and give her plenty of time to think. This moment shows how much she has become a part of the community and sets the tone for the rest of her journey.

Cal's change of heart doesn't happen all of a sudden; Maggie's kindness helps him do it. His reluctance is a subtle hint at the emotional confrontation that is about to happen, and his decision to go is the beginning of an experience that will change him. The theme of healing is present throughout the episode, and this setup adds to that.

Ad

The episode cuts back and forth between Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 and Cal's upcoming family reunion as he and Maggie prepare for their trip. This makes both stories feel very personal and emotional. Cal has strong emotional walls up, but Maggie starts to break down those walls, which sets the stage for the emotional payoff later in the episode.

Read more: Where to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Streaming details explored

Sully and Frank confront Glenn Perry about the resort plans

Ad

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 (Image via CTV)

As Maggie and Cal get ready for their journey, things get more complicated in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 around the controversial high-end resort. Sully and Frank are becoming more and more suspicious about the person or people behind the high-end development that is making their small town less safe.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are there in Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Episode count and more

Frank comes back from the real estate office with shocking news: Glenn Perry is paying for the resort project. This news is very upsetting for Sully because he doesn't trust Glenn and questions his motives immediately.

Sully and Frank go straight to Glenn's house on a golf course to get answers. From the beginning, the mood is grim. Glenn says he bought the land for business reasons and not because he dislikes the owner. Sully doesn't think so. As the argument heats up, Glenn almost sends them off the course.

Ad

Sully and Frank don't give up, even though everyone is mean to them. After that, they go to City Hall to look into Glenn's paperwork. To their surprise, they find that all of his permits have been properly filed and are in perfect order.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

The fact that they can't do anything about it now, at least legally, adds to Sully's growing frustration in the story. He wants to protect the spirit of Sullivan's Crossing, but the law and bureaucracy make it impossible for him to do so.

Ad

Not only does this scene change the resort subplot, but it also makes Sully feel worse. His home is in danger, and it was already in bad shape. This makes him think more when he's by the ocean later on. It is clear that Glenn Perry is a strong enemy, and the battle to save the town is far from over.

Maggie meets Cal’s parents

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 (Image via CTV)

Maggie meets Cal's parents, Jed and Marissa Jones, when she gets to New York. Even though the meeting is polite and even warm, there is clear tension, especially between Cal and his father. Jed seems friendly as he talks about Cal's childhood and offers Maggie pie, recalling how he named Cal.

Ad

But there is more going on than meets the eye. Cal is not feeling well, and Jed is very careful not to talk about his health or the real reason for their visit.

Things get worse at dinner. Maggie wants to know more about the family and even asks about Cal's late mother, Sedona. Jed plays down problems from the past and keeps things light, while Marissa doesn't say why Sierra and Dakota, Cal's siblings, didn't join them. When Maggie feels what's going on inside, she realizes that this family has a long history of hiding problems.

Ad

Cal tries to get honest answers after dinner, especially about his dad's health and the medicine he takes. He knows that Jed is taking antipsychotics, which makes him look very uneasy. He is even more annoyed that his family avoids talking about important things.

Also read: Will there be a Sullivan's Crossing Season 3? Renewal details explored

Maggie, who is always trying to find a middle ground, asks thoughtful questions and gives emotional background. Cal is still sure that the truth is being kept hidden and thinks that it will only be a matter of time before it all comes to light.

Ad

The whole scene at the dinner table in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 is like a ticking time bomb, bringing us closer to the devastating reveal that ends the episode.

Cal and Jed’s confrontation on the porch

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 (Image via CTV)

After the dinner, Marissa tells Cal to sit with his dad on the porch. Jed tries to keep a calm and nostalgic tone in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3. He even compliments Maggie and talks about the family's converted school bus. But Cal isn't looking for sentimentality. He wants closure, answers, and accountability.

Ad

Cal goes up to Jed and tells him that none of the kids are close to home, which he thinks isn't a coincidence. Cal says, "We all wanted to get as far away from you as possible." It hits Jed hard, and he sits there in shock, speechless. Marissa quickly breaks them up before the argument gets worse because there is a lot of tension between them.

As a result of years of unresolved pain, Cal's words show how he feels, while Jed's silence suggests that he feels guilty or doesn't understand how he has affected things.

Ad

For viewers, it's the most emotionally raw moment so far. It shows how the Jones family isn't perfect and sets the stage for the deeper truths that are to come.

The fight on the porch sets up the episode's emotional climax and proves that Cal's problems with his dad aren't just caused by recent events, but also by years of emotional neglect.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 is available to stream on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More