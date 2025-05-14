Where to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Streaming details explored

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is gearing up for its highly anticipated return. The show premiered in Canada on April 27, 2025, and is premiering in the United States on May 14, 2025. It is going to be available for streaming on multiple platforms.

The series, based on Robyn Carr’s novels, follows the journey of Maggie Sullivan as she navigates life in the small town of Sullivan’s Crossing. The plot of season 3 picks up right where season 2’s cliffhanger left off. After a terrible diner fire, Sully's life is in danger, and Maggie has personal difficulties.

Maggie's relationships, especially with Cal, become increasingly difficult as she integrates into the community. The third season explores Maggie’s evolving relationships, the battle over the Crossing’s land, and how she copes with her newfound place in the town.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 streaming details explored

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premieres on The CW in the US on May 14, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on The CW app after airing, so fans can watch the episodes whenever they want.

The first episode of the show aired in Canada earlier, on April 27, 2025, on CTV. For those in the United States, it will be aired on a weekly basis on The CW.

Those without cable can still watch the series through various streaming platforms that offer live TV. Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV all provide access to The CW’s primetime programming.

The CW app is also an option for those who prefer to watch the episodes on demand. Though it needs a cable login for access, it lets viewers enjoy the latest episodes the following day.

Subscription plans

The CW app allows users to stream season 3 for free with advertisements. However, to access the live stream or additional content, U.S. viewers can subscribe to services like Hulu + Live TV or FuboTV.

FuboTV lets new customers try out the service for free before they commit to the $84.99 per month plan. Hulu + Live TV has a similar subscription plan. For $64.99 a month, viewers can live stream The CW among other networks.

More about Sullivan's Crossing season 3

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 has been produced by CTV, The CW, and Fremantle, with Roma Roth as the showrunner. It is based on Robyn Carr's novels, continuing the story of Maggie Sullivan and her journey in the town.

It continues to explore love, family, and community. The season delves deeper into Maggie's emotional journey by exploring her struggles with commitment and the problems she faces in her relationships. Viewers will see how Maggie manages her changing love with Cal while coping with the difficulties from her past and the present as the season progresses.

The production of this season began in August 2024 and concluded in November 2024. Executive producers Marc Tetreault, Mark Gingras, and Jason Levangie, along with Fremantle's Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin, have also played vital roles in shaping the season.

