Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 is set to release on May 28, 2025, on The CW. Episode 3, The Ties That Bind, will follow up on the emotional revelations and conflicts that emerged in the previous episode.

The show takes place in a small town, and it is about a neurosurgeon named Maggie Sullivan, who goes back to her hometown to start over with her estranged father.

The story is about growing as a person, forgiving others, and how important community is. Characters like Cal, Sully, Maggie, and others deal with their pasts and are trying to heal in the present, following the course of life.

In the next episode, the focus will shift to Maggie going with Cal to see his sick father. While this is going on, Sully and Frank are looking into the truth about a planned high-end resort that is threatening the peace of their town.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Sullivan's Crossing. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 releases on May 28, 2025

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, on The CW at 8 pm ET. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the release time and date:

Region Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 28, Wednesday 5 pm USA (Eastern Time) May 28, Wednesday 8 pm Brazil (BRT) May 28, Wednesday 9 pm UK (BST) May 29, Thursday 1 am Central Europe (CET) May 29, Thursday 2 am India (IST) May 29, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) May 29, Thursday 2 am Philippines (PHT) May 29, Thursday 8 am Australia (ACDT) May 29, Thursday 9:30 am New Zealand (NZST) May 29, Thursday 11 am

Where to watch

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 will be available for streaming on The CW network for US viewers. Notably, The CW is available on Roku, VIZIO Smart TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android, as per the network's official site.

International audiences can catch the episode shortly after its US premiere on local streaming platforms.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2 recap

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 2, Out of the Blue, was about growing up emotionally. In the episode, Cal and Maggie have a sweet morning together at home. Later, during search-and-rescue training, Cal's trauma comes to the surface.

During drills, he can't concentrate because of a flashback to his demanding father. Maggie makes Cal feel better during a beach picnic after the session. His peace is broken, however, when he learns that his father has advanced prostate cancer.

Helen and Sully become closer after the former saves a bird. Having both been through the same things as parents strengthens their bond. Helen talks about her niece, and Sully talks about how he raised Lola. He lets her write in peace on his dock. At the same time, a new project poses a threat to the town, and Sully gets ready to talk to the people behind it.

Volunteer training shows how much stress Cal is under emotionally. Edna and Frank fall in love again through quiet affection. Maggie, and Sydney have a fun night out with their friends. Cal saves an injured cyclist on his first real rescue mission.

Just as he starts to feel like he belongs, his mother calls him with bad news that makes him torn between his present life and unfinished business from the past.

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 continues from episode 2 in terms of emotions. Cal does not want to go see his dad at first, but when Maggie agrees to go with him, he changes his mind. Maggie tells Sully and Edna that she and Cal are going to New York. They agree with her choice.

Sully and Frank find out that Glenn Perry is planning the resort. They confront him, but things get worse after Glenn says he has nothing personal to do with it. Helen goes back to the Outpost because she can feel Sully's emotional turmoil. She makes him feel better and suggests that they go to the Halifax Boardwalk.

Maggie talks about how scared she is to meet Cal's parents. Cal talks about his childhood. Maggie and Cal's bond gets stronger.

Back in the Crossing, Lola and Jacob talk again about a moment they both had. People can see a softer side of Sully and Helen's relationship when they play washer toss together.

This episode may provide more details about family relationships, problems in small towns, and tough emotional choices. In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3, the themes of healing, trust, and community strength are still being explored.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 will be available to stream on the CW.

