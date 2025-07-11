Why was Maggie arrested in Sullivan’s Crossing? Details explored

Sullivan’s Crossing, a Canadian romantic drama, premiered on March 19, 2023, on CTV. It's based on Robyn Carr's best-selling book series and follows the life of Dr. Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon from Boston who has to move back to her small Nova Scotia hometown after a terrible legal scandal.

Ad

While the show presents scenic landscapes and heartwarming moments, it also looks at deeper ideas like crisis, redemption, and starting over. The arrest of Maggie is the most important event in her story. Maggie was arrested due to her involvement in a fraudulent billing scheme at her medical practice.

Maggie (Morgan Kohan), who worked with Dr. Bob Hollis, didn't know that he was pulling a scam, but she was arrested because she owned the practice with him. Maggie was found not guilty after Dr. Hollis admitted to the crime, but her career and reputation had already been hurt.

Ad

Trending

Maggie's journey of self-discovery after being arrested is at the heart of Sullivan’s Crossing. After having to quit her successful job in Boston, she goes back to her hometown to get back in touch with her estranged father, Sully, and start over with her life after her career went downhill.

During this time, she faces many problems, such as relationships that aren't working out well and a romance that's starting to grow.

Ad

What led to Maggie's arrest in Sullivan’s Crossing?

Ad

Maggie's arrest in season 1 of Sullivan’s Crossing was a big turning point in the story. She was arrested at a big award ceremony in Boston when she was at the top of her game as a neurosurgeon.

FBI agents cut off her acceptance speech, which made a big deal out of it. Maggie and Dr. Bob Hollis, her business partner, were both arrested on suspicion of legal fraud. This put a damper on Maggie's smooth life.

Ad

The arrest had to do with a scheme to get fake bills paid at their medical practice. Maggie was part of the mess, even though she didn't know what Dr. Bob was up to, because she owned the practice with him. A lot of people didn't trust Maggie at work after she was arrested as part of the investigation, even though she didn't know about the fake insurance claims.

In the second episode of season 1 of Sullivan’s Crossing, it was revealed that Dr. Bob was behind the fraud at their clinic. Maggie was simply caught up in the scandal, even though she wasn't guilty.

Ad

Although she did get arrested, Maggie was eventually released after Dr. Bob took full responsibility. Maggie was found not guilty, but her career was ruined because Boston hospitals wouldn't hire her again, leaving her with no job prospects.

Also Read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

Maggie's struggles and consequences

Ad

Maggie's arrest affected her personally and professionally. A second lawsuit after her arrest added to her emotional toll. She was sued for negligence by the mother of a teenage patient who died in a separate car accident.

This hurt Maggie's reputation even more. She had to leave Boston because her medical license was being looked at, and there were no more jobs there. She had to go back to home to avoid getting in trouble with the public.

Ad

But her return home was not a smooth process. It was even harder for Maggie because her relationship with her father, Sully, was tense. Sully felt abandoned when Maggie went to Boston.

Maggie also struggled with her relationship with her boyfriend, Andrew, who had settled in Boston and hoped to build a life there. All these factors made her return to her hometown a bittersweet and difficult decision.

Maggie's arrest and the problems she had to deal with afterward were important to her growth as a person. The arrest may have been a bad thing, but it also gave them a chance to start over.

Ad

Read More: Does Frank die in Sullivan’s Crossing? Details explored

Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 is currently streaming on CTV and CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More