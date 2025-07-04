When will Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 premiere? Release date, plot, and more

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9, titled First Cut Is the Deepest, will be released on July 9, 2025. As the series progresses, the stakes become higher, and the personal and professional challenges faced by the characters intensify. This upcoming episode will feature more drama and emotional moments, continuing to build the suspense and deepen the character arcs.

The upcoming episode focuses on Edna Cranebear's (Andrea Menard) shocking health diagnosis. Edna learns she has a tumor in her head, and her doctors present her with an urgent choice between surgery and permanent vision loss.

Meanwhile, Maggie (Morgan Kohan) struggles with Edna's choice, while other characters, like Cal (Chad Michael Murray) and Sully (Scott Patterson), face challenges with their own problems and relationships.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 releases on July 9, 2025

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 will air on July 9, 2025, and fans can expect an emotional journey as they witness Edna's battle with a serious health issue. As she struggles with her medical condition, the decision to undergo surgery could either save her or change her life forever.

Maggie is concerned about Edna's health. She is also having her own emotional problems while trying to give Edna the best care possible. Cal, Sully, and Frank, three other important characters, are all dealing with issues that will affect Edna's situation.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) July 9, 2025, Wednesday 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) July 9, 2025, Wednesday 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) July 9, 2025, Wednesday 9:00 pm UK (BST) July 10, 2025, Thursday 1:00 am Central Europe (CET) July 10, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am India (IST) July 10, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) July 10, 2025, Thursday 3:00 am Philippines (PHT) July 10, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Australia (ACDT) July 10, 2025, Thursday 11:30 am New Zealand (NZST) July 10, 2025, Thursday 1:00 pm

Where to watch?

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 will premiere on The CW. Fans can tune in to The CW's channel or stream the show through its online platform, CW TV app, or website. For viewers who prefer to stream, platforms such as Hulu and other regional streaming services may also offer the latest episodes.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8 recap

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8, titled Blindsided, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) works tirelessly to figure out what is wrong with Glenn Perry (Dean Armstrong) as his health continues to decline. She tries to find a connection between Glenn and a firefighter who had collapsed during renovations at the lodge, and this raises a serious concern.

While discussing Glenn's test results, Maggie and Dr. Rabney notice high liver enzymes and a rash. This makes Maggie look into a possible arsenic link.

At the same time, Sully (Scott Patterson) and Maggie's relationship hits some rough spots, especially after Maggie tells Liam about the letter. In Sullivan's Crossing, Sully also struggles with his past relationship with Helen Culver (Kate Vernon) and thinks about his present life.

He comes to an emotional realization when he spends time with Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear. They are both dealing with the past and the future.

Maggie remains heavily involved with Glenn's case, but other characters are also undergoing significant transformations. Renovations to the lodge are still being done by Sydney (Lindura) and Rob (Reid Price), and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) does something unexpected by offering to help Sully with his problems.

At the end of the episode, Edna suddenly loses her sight, which makes everyone nervous and makes them wonder what they should do.

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9?

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 is expected to be packed with emotional intensity. The plot revolves around Edna’s health crisis after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Maggie is put in a tough spot because she has to deal with the harsh truth of her condition. Her decision about Edna’s surgery will have far-reaching consequences, especially for Frank, who struggles with the potential risks.

Maggie is probably putting stress on her relationship with Cal because he cares about her emotional and mental health and wants to help Edna. The episode will explore how complicated relationships can be, especially when it comes to the things people do for each other.

Maggie has to walk a fine line between her personal and professional duties, and fans can expect her to be vulnerable at times in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9.

At the same time, additional narratives will continue to unfold. The episode may also provide an answer to Sydney's unresolved feelings about commitment, Jacob and Lola's growing bond, and Cal's inner conflict about his relationship with Maggie.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 will premiere on July 9, 2025, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

