Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Did Lola and Jacob survive the mine collapse?

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7, titled Twists and Turns, was released on June 25, 2025. In episode 6, Lola and Jacob get trapped in a mine after it suddenly caves in, marking a dramatic turn of events. As the town works together to save them, tensions rise and personal problems reach a head in episode 7.

Both Lola and Jacob make it through the terrifying event, but this episode looks at what happens next and how it affects the community's emotions.

Sullivan's Crossing is a show about how the lives of the people who live in a small, close-knit community are connected. Twists and Turns shows how fragile the characters turn when they are in a dangerous situation.

This episode explores the events following the mine collapse and how hard it is on each character. In the end, while Lola and Jacob survive, the episode delves deep into the unresolved tensions between Maggie and Cal, which complicates their relationships even further.

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 shows Lola and Jacob's rescue from the mine

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 (Image via CTV)

The pivotal moment in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 centers on Lola and Jacob's entrapment in a mine following a sudden collapse. Jacob's health is rapidly deteriorating because his blood sugar is too low, and time is running out. Lola is in a terrible situation. There is no way for her to get to Jacob's blood sugar kit, and it is hard for her to keep him alive.

Maggie and Cal are looking for them and are lucky enough to hear Lola's faint calls. They get the first aid kit and show Lola how to give Jacob a life-saving glucagon shot. When Jacob wakes up at this crucial moment, the episode takes a turn for the better, giving the group a sense of relief.

As the rescue team works to get Lola and Jacob out of the mine, a second collapse adds to the danger. Cal gets stuck under the falling beams this time. He is saved in the end, but not before getting hurt, and Maggie takes care of him afterward. Lola and Jacob are freed at the end of the episode, even though a lot of bad things happened. The community is still processing what happened.

Jacob and Lola’s struggle in the mine

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 (Image via CTV)

Lola and Jacob get trapped in a mine after it suddenly caves in. During the first few minutes of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7, they look for their phones. Lola finds that her phone is broken, and Jacob's condition quickly gets worse because of his falling blood sugar. Even though his condition is getting worse, Jacob tries to stay calm and tells Lola to have hope.

Lola is crazy as she looks for Jacob's backpack, which has his blood sugar kit in it. She finds the bag in the end, but she cannot get to it. As Jacob's condition continues to get worse, this moment shows how desperate things are getting. Lola worries more and more because she cannot help Jacob with his medical needs. Both characters are worried about whether they will make it through this crisis.

They are running out of time while they wait for help, and Lola does everything she can to keep Jacob awake. The episode shows how both characters are pushed to their physical and emotional limits by alternating between intense and vulnerable moments.

Search for Lola and Jacob: A town's collective effort

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 (Image via CTV)

The whole town works together to look for Lola and Jacob because they are missing. Maggie and Edna are some of the first people to notice that something is wrong when they see Lola and Jacob's cars blocking a delivery door. They start calling both of them right away, but no one answers. As Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 goes on, the search involves everyone in the community.

Maggie and Cal are in charge of the search. The two friends finally have a clue when they hear Lola's voice calling for help. Maggie and Cal are in a race to find the source of the voice, which builds up the tension.

At the same time, Lola, who is still trapped, is trying to help Jacob by reaching for his backpack with a stick and trying to keep him alive. Maggie, Cal, and Lola need to work together right now if they want to stay alive.

Maggie can get to the medical kit from her side of the mine, which sets up a dramatic scene where Lola can give Jacob the glucagon shot. Just as the rescue team gets there to get both of them out of the mine, the shot stabilizes Jacob's condition. As the community watches, relieved, as Lola and Jacob are freed from their life-threatening situation, the emotional payoff is clear.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 ending explained

Cal's injury in Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 (Image via CTV)

After the initial rescue, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 takes a turn for the worse when a second collapse occurs while Cal is in the mine. As the beams crash down on him, it is clear that the danger is still going strong. When the rescue team pulls Cal out of the wreckage, the immediate danger is gone, but he needs medical care for his injuries.

Back at the station, Maggie takes care of Cal's wounds while they talk about how lucky he is to have lived through the collapse. Maggie's care for Cal shows that they have a stronger bond.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 ending explained

Maggie takes one step ahead in relationships

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 continues to explore the dynamics between Maggie and Cal as their relationship continues to evolve. Maggie has chosen to move in with Cal by the end of the episode.

This is a big change in her life because it means she is letting go of her past and starting to look forward to her future with Cal. When Maggie's decision to move in with Cal is revealed to Sully, he says he is happy for her.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 5 ending explained

What’s next for the residents of Sullivan’s Crossing?

A still from Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 (Image via CTV)

By the end of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7, the collapse of the mine and the events that follow it have changed the characters. Lola and Jacob's survival is good news, but the episode's emotional effects will last for a long time.

The things that happen in the mine show how fragile life is, and the complicated relationship between Maggie and Cal make things even more dramatic and upsetting.

Maggie's choice to move in with Cal, Sully's ongoing emotional problems, and the tensions in the neighborhood are all signs that these relationships will be explored in more detail in later episodes.

Now that the mine collapse is over, the characters have to deal with the consequences of their choices and the problems that have been building up for a while. Fans can look forward to more emotional turns and twists in Sullivan's Crossing as the residents of this small town navigate love, life, and loss.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 ending explained

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 is available to stream on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More