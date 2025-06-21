Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7: Release date, plot, and everything we know far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 will air on The CW on June 25, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episode, Twists and Turns, is set to keep the dramatic events going in the lives of the characters of the show. As people in the community try to deal with the effects of the recent mine collapse, tensions rise and strong feelings surface.

The main character Maggie Sullivan is a neurosurgeon who arrives in her hometown after getting in trouble with the law. Maggie subsequently gets involved with the lives and problems of the close-knit community of Sullivan's Crossing.

As Maggie returns, she gets back in touch with her estranged father and the people who live there. The show looks at personal journeys, community ties, and the hard parts of living in the country in each episode.

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7, the search for Lola and Jacob continues. People in the town work together to find the missing pair, which brings up issues with relationships and character.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 releases on June 25, 2025

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7, Twists and Turns, will follow the search for Lola Gunderson and Jacob Cranebear after a mine collapse. The people of the town will then come together in unity and urgency. The episode is set to be available at different local times across the globe based on the region.

Below is a detailed release schedule in various time zones:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) June 25, 2025, Wednesday 5 pm USA (Eastern Time) June 25, 2025, Wednesday 8 pm Brazil (BRT) June 25, 2025, Wednesday 9 pm UK (BST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 1 am Central Europe (CET) June 26, 2025, Thursday 2 am India (IST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 3 am Philippines (PHT) June 26, 2025, Thursday 8 am Australia (ACDT) June 26, 2025, Thursday 11:30 am New Zealand (NZST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 1 pm

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 will air on The CW network. Viewers in the United States can tune in directly via The CW channel or stream it through The CW app or website after its live premiere. People in other countries can watch the show on streaming services that carry The CW's shows.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 recap

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6, Bad Timing, aired on June 18, 2025. It had dangerous cliffhangers, emotional tension, and relationships that changed. In the beginning of the episode, Jacob found that wet rot had caused problems with the structure of the restaurant. Even though Rob was angry at first, Jacob offered to help, but the damage looked worse than expected.

Maggie and Cal's relationship was under stress because she was not sure if she wanted to move in with him. Maggie stayed quiet while Sydney tried to find out more about their relationship. At the same time, Sully spent time with Helen. Helen encouraged him to do things he used to avoid, like ballroom dancing.

In another part of the story, Cal asked the fire department for help so that Rob could handle the repair work. But things got very bad when a firefighter passed out and had to be rushed to the hospital. Doctors were still not sure what was wrong with him. Cal and Maggie were trying to connect when this happened.

Maggie was having a rough time emotionally in this episode because Walter called her on her late mother's phone. Maggie told him that her place was now in the town when he tried to get back in touch.

The episode's last act showed that Jacob and Lola went into a mine together and had a romantic moment. Their kiss was cut short when the mine fell down and trapped them inside. At the same time, Jane told Rob that she had dated someone else because she thought Rob was not interested.

Back home, Cal and Maggie shared an intimate moment. Maggie opened up about her fears of commitment but decided to take a chance with Cal.

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 seems to pick up right where the previous episode left off. There is still no way out for Lola and Jacob as they are trapped in the mine. Jacob is getting weaker because his blood sugar is too low, and Lola's phone is broken. Maggie, Cal, and the rest of the community work together to find them, which makes the search go faster.

Cal learns that Mark's medical tests have not found anything definitive, but Maggie is still determined to locate Lola and Jacob. At the same time, Sully finds an old ballroom dancing brochure and tells Maggie he is glad she is moving in with Cal.

Lola finds Jacob's backpack inside the mine, but it is hard for her to get to it. He is about to pass out when Lola hears Maggie and Cal calling. Maggie shows her how to use a glucagon shot to bring Jacob back to health. The rescue team then gets to the mine and pulls both of them out safely.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 will explore the community’s unity, the strength of relationships, and the emotional consequences of the ordeal.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 will be available to stream on June 25, 2025, on The CW.

