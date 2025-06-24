7 true crime shows like The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso

The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso is an original, three-part Netflix documentary series. Produced in Argentina by Pulse Films, it provides a intimate glimpse into one of the nation's most notorious unsolved crimes.

Direct testimony from Nora Dalmasso's children Facundo and Valentina and her partner Marcelo Macarrón is supplemented by accounts from friends, reporters, police, and lawyers. Their words reveal an underlying, more individualized story behind the headlines.

The series revisits the 2006 killing of Nora Dalmasso, a case that quickly became a media storm fueled by scandal. With rare access to her inner circle and archival material, director Jamie Crawford offers a deeper look at the injustice, public reaction, and lasting impact of a tragedy that continues to haunt Argentina.

If viewers are drawn to The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso for its focus on media scrutiny, personal testimony, and the emotional toll of unsolved crime, then here are seven other shows that explore similar territory.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

When They See Us, The Act and 5 other true crime shows like The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso

1) When They See Us

A still from When They See Us (Image via Netflix)

When They See Us is a 2019 Netflix four-part miniseries by Ava DuVernay, fictionalizing the true events of the Central Park jogger case in 1989.

Based on the life of five Black and Latino youths - Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, and Raymond Santana who were falsely accused and charged with rape of a white woman in New York City's Central Park.

The series not just follows their frightening passage through the system but also the emotional and social toll on their families and communities. When They See Us reveals the racial injustices inbuilt in the justice process and pays homage to the boys' strength in the face of the system's failure.

Similar to The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso, When They See Us analyzes the personal cost of injustice and public opinion in a true case that was in the spotlight of national concern.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller television series produced by Joe Penhall, based on the 1995 true-crime novel Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

It centers on FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, and psychologist Wendy Carr, as they develop early criminal profiling methods in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Working within the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, they interview imprisoned serial killers to better understand the psychology behind such crimes, aiming to apply these insights to active investigations.

Both Mindhunter and The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso examine the psychological nuances of violence in crime, walking a tightrope between systemic investigation and personal bond.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) The Act

Gypsy Blanchard fights back against her controlling mother’s lies about her health (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Act is a biographical crime drama television limited series released in eight episodes on March 20, 2019. The series is inspired by the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder.

The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a teenager raised to believe she’s gravely ill and wheelchair-bound, as she begins to challenge her manipulative mother Dee Dee. Based on true events, the series exposes a disturbing tale of control, deception, and the fight for independence.

Both The Act and The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso bare the suppressed traumas in otherwise ordinary lives, and the disturbing truths which only emerge after personal testimony.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

4) Alias Grace

Alias Grace is a miniseries based on Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel (Image via Netflix)

Alias Grace is a drama television miniseries that is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. There are six episodes for the miniseries.

The six-hour miniseries dramatizes the true story of Grace Marks, a poor, young Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who - together with stable hand James McDermott - is charged and convicted of the notorious 1843 murders of her employer, prosperous farmer Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery.

While The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso re-tells an historical crime with new eyes, Alias Grace re-reads an historical case, reversing guilt, memory, and narrative bias.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix

5) Deadwater Fell

Deadwater Fell is a four-part British TV drama miniseries (Image via Apple TV+)

Deadwater Fell is a four-part British TV drama miniseries created by Daisy Coulam. It stars David Tennant as a doctor whose seemingly perfect family life is destroyed when his wife and three children perish in a horrific house fire.

Set in the Scottish backwater village, the novel is told through two families—the Kendricks and the Campbells—when long-seated secrets start falling apart. It examines the subtlety of relationships, the facade of perfection, and the terrifying realities that can be hidden behind closed doors.

Both Deadwater Fell and The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso cut open a brutal domestic horror in an insular community, laying bare what lies behind the facade of appearances.

Where to watch: Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) The Staircase

The Staircase is a crime drama biographical miniseries by Antonio Campos (Image via Apple TV+)

The Staircase is a crime drama biographical miniseries by Antonio Campos, based on the 2004 true crime docuseries of Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

The series was released on HBO Max on 5 May 2022, with Colin Firth starring as novelist Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife, Kathleen Peterson (played by Toni Collette), whose lifeless body is discovered at the bottom of their staircase.

As the case proceeds, Michael and his family are drawn into a complex and contentious lawsuit with public attention. Their quest gets extra media coverage when the case is approached by a French documentary team that starts to shadow the case, providing an additional element of high-profile media and trial drama.

The Staircase, similar to The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso, is a celebrity murder trial warped by media craziness and competing narratives, challenging assumptions regarding motive and fact.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

7) The Investigation

The Investigation is a six-part crime drama television (Image via HBO)

The Investigation (Danish: Efterforskningen) is a six-part crime drama television miniseries written by Tobias Lindholm. It is based on the actual investigation of the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

The show centers around the detective work in the case, with Søren Malling as Chief Inspector Jens Møller, L-aura Christensen as Investigator Maibritt Porse, and Pilou Asbæk as Special Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen. Rolf Lassgård and Pernilla August play Kim Wall's parents.

Like The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso, The Investigation focuses on facts and emotions rather than drama, making them feel like closely related stories in their calm, realistic approach.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso on Netflix.

