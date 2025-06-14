Is Family Matters coming back on Hulu? 2025 renewal claim debunked

A Facebook post by Yoda Bby Aby grabbed a lot of attention recently as it claimed that Family Matters was returning with a new season on Hulu. However, the news has been revealed to be false.

The post included a poster featuring the main characters, and the caption says that it is a renewal of the original show, which aired on ABC many years ago. Yoda Bby Aby shared the post around two days ago on June 12, 2025, and the caption stated that the new episodes would arrive in September this year.

Furthermore, the caption included other details related to the upcoming season of Family Matters, as it says,

“Carl and Hariette lead a thriving Chicago household. Married icons Steve Urkel and Laura raise their quickly, inventive son, while Eddie shines as a respected police captain – though Estelle’s absence lingers with love. Tune in for a nostalgic yet fresh dose of family chaos and laughs, picking up decades later!”

Notably, the claims made in the post are not true since the makers of the sitcom have not announced any renewal over the years. Apart from this, the bio of the page says that they share satire and fake news. The bio also reads,

“I’m just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical.”

Although the reports of the new episodes are not true, the comments section of the Facebook post was flooded with different reactions, where a few people were spotted sharing their expectations on what might happen next in Family Matters.

The page of Yoda Bby Aby has been posting similar reports related to projects that are not officially announced yet. This also includes a new season of 24 with Kiefer Sutherland in the lead.

Jaleel White claimed that he rejected a reboot of Family Matters

The popular sitcom featured many popular characters among the leads. One of them was Jaleel White, who portrayed Steve Urkel. The show ended back in 1997 after 22 seasons, and the makers did not renew it for a new installment over the years.

As per a report by TVLine in November 2024, Jaleel White appeared in an episode of Andy Cohen Live, where he said that he refused to return as Steve in a reboot of Family Matters. White clarified that it was not a direct reboot since the script was not finalized and the makers were reportedly willing to cast him without the show entering development.

Jaleel addressed the same by saying,

“If it’s just a cash grab … I’m not interested in that. If I touch anything that’s associated with Family Matters, I want to advance the legacy and I want to help the kids’ careers.”

Family Matters was associated with the TGIF block of ABC, and White admitted that shows included under the block cannot be made in today’s world. Jaleel further stated,

“I feel like [Fuller House] got away with it because they have a schmaltzy, kind of vanilla thing that they do that’s very Hallmarkish to be quite honest and it benefits Candace [Cameron Bure] and that’s wonderful, but I just didn’t feel like we could get away with that same brand of humor.”

The show was a spin-off of the ABC sitcom Perfect Strangers, and it started airing in September 1989. The final season, released in 1997, shifted to another network and aired on CBS.

