7 documentaries to watch if you liked Netflix’s Con Mum

Netflix's documentary Con Mum explores the true narrative of Graham Hornigold, a celebrated British pastry chef whose existence changed profoundly after encountering Dionne, a woman asserting that she was his estranged mother. In 2020, Dionne contacted Hornigold, supplying particular birth information that persuaded him of her identity.

Their reunion rapidly escalated, with Dionne claiming she was terminally ill and vowing to leave him a significant inheritance tied to Southeast Asian royalty. As doubts increased, Hornigold, along with his partner Heather Kaniuk and a friend, exposed Dionne’s history of fraud, uncovering a longstanding pattern of deceit over many years.

Her sensational accusations, such as feigning illness and showing counterfeit blood, were strategies to maintain her deceptions. In the end, Dionne's deceit resulted in monetary disaster, emotional chaos, and the breakdown of Hornigold's young family. Even with substantial proof of misconduct, Dionne has never faced criminal charges and chose not to be involved in the documentary.

Con Mum presents a examination of fragility, reliance, and the destructive effects of dishonesty in family relationships. For those intrigued by the complex interactions of trust and betrayal in Con Mum, here are seven documentaries, such as Inside Job and The Tinder Swindler, that explore similar themes.

Inside Job, Operation Varsity Blues, and 5 other documentaries like Con Mum

1) The Tinder Swindler (2025)

Still from The Tinder Swindler (Image via Netflix)

The Tinder Swindler is a documentary that exposes the elaborate web of lies crafted by Simon Leviev, a man who swindled many women out of millions using a carefully crafted persona on a dating app. Directed by Felicity Morris, the Netflix film provides a ride through love, lies, and domination.

Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, fooled women into believing that they were having a torrid affair with the wealthy son of a diamond magnate, all the while using a sophisticated financial scam to obtain their money. By having direct interviews with the women whom he deceived, the documentary shows a grim picture of emotional and financial betrayal.

Viewers who enjoy Con Mum will find plenty to dissect here—both stories feature individuals who abused trust for selfish purposes.

2) Bitconned (2024)

Still from Bitconned (Image via Netflix)

Bitconned dives headfirst into the flashy world of crypto hype and digital deception. At the center is Ray Trapani—a smooth-talker with big dreams and bigger scams. Alongside his crew, Trapani launched Centra Tech, a bogus crypto startup that roped in millions and even caught the attention of celebs like Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled.

The documentary plays out like a high-speed hustle, where ambition outpaces ethics and the lines between entrepreneur and con artist get messy fast. Trapani narrates his own downfall with a kind of brazen charm that is unsettling.

For fans of Con Mum, it has got the same flavor: a master manipulator, blind ambition, and the downfall that always comes too late. Bitconned is not just about crypto—it is about how easy it is to sell a dream when the timing is just right.

3) Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy (2024)

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy still (Image via Netflix)

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy takes a razor-sharp look at the wild, weird world of home shopping networks and the billion-dollar industry built on impulse buys and empty promises. From overhyped kitchen gadgets to miracle wrinkle creams, the documentary unpacks how everyday folks get played—hook, line, and credit card.

At the heart of it are sales personalities who know exactly how to push buttons. Charismatic hosts, shady executives, and former employees spill the tea on how manipulation disguises itself as entertainment.

Like Con Mum, it spotlights charm as a weapon, and trust as the ultimate target. The same sweet-talking energy that ran through Con Mum runs wild here, only with shopping carts instead of legal loopholes. For anyone fascinated by smooth operators and the chaos they leave behind, Buy Now! can be the next logical binge.

4) Biggest Heist Ever (2024)

Still from The Biggest Heist Ever (Image via Netflix)

Biggest Heist Ever is not about a quick smash-and-grab. It is about patience, planning, and a crew that turned robbery into high art. Centered around a real-life bank heist, the documentary peels back the layers—from tunnels to tactics, from blueprints to betrayal.

Through interviews with investigators, insiders, and the occasional anonymous tipster, the film reconstructs how an ordinary group pulled off an extraordinary job. No flashy Hollywood edits here—just the gritty details, laid out piece by piece like a true-crime puzzle.

Much like Con Mum, charm and misdirection take center stage. The culprits did not just break into a vault; they walked straight into headlines. The same way Con Mum exposed the long game of manipulation, Biggest Heist Ever explores how intelligence and deception can rewrite the rules. For crime documentary lovers, this one checks all the boxes—minus the moral compass.

5) Inside Job (2010)

Still from Inside Job (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Charles Ferguson and narrated by Matt Damon, this Oscar-winning documentary breaks down the 2008 financial crash—not with numbers and jargon, but with bite, and clarity.

Economists, government officials, and insiders spill the beans on how a handful of power players played fast and loose with global markets.

Much like Con Mum, the documentary traces how manipulation and greed can wear a human face—polished, well-spoken, even convincing. Except this time, the con was not one person. It was an entire system. For anyone who found Con Mum fascinating, Inside Job offers a deeper, sharper dive into how deception scales at a global level.

6) Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)

Still from Operation Varsity Blues (Image via Netflix)

Operation Varsity Blues cracks open the glossy facade of elite college admissions and shows what is really going on behind closed gates. Blending reenactments and real interviews, the documentary unpacks the infamous 2019 scandal where rich parents, including celebs, used backdoor deals to land their kids spots at top schools.

Matthew Modine steps into the shoes of Rick Singer, the shady consultant who ran the scheme. The cast may be acting, but the facts are all too real. The film does not just expose the fraud—it pokes at the classism stitched into the system.

Much like Con Mum, it is a story where charm meets hustle, and truth gets blurred. The stakes here are not just legal—they are generational. For anyone still thinking about Con Mum, this one hits close.

7) Untold: Hall of Shame (2023)

Still from Untold: Hall of Shame (Image via Netflix)

Untold: Hall of Shame peels back the curtain on one of the wildest doping scandals in pro sports. Centered around BALCO, the now-notorious lab that juiced up big names in baseball and track, this documentary dives into the rise and fallout of performance-enhancing drug culture. At the center is Victor Conte—part scientist, part showman—who knew how to play the system and the spotlight.

Told through interviews, and archival footage, it is less about wins and more about the cost of chasing them. Fame, money, medals—all up for grabs.

The documentary lands where Con Mum thrives—gray zones. It is not just about breaking the rules, but rewriting them. Anyone still thinking about Con Mum will not want to skip this one.

From identity scams to billion-dollar frauds, these documentaries scratch the same itch that Netflix's Con Mum stirred up—one part disbelief, one part fascination. Each story adds a new layer to the world of cons, proving one thing loud and clear: truth really is stranger than fiction.

