10 best detective shows that will have you intrigued from start to finish

Detective shows have long delighted audiences with their mysteries and complex characters. These shows often have lead characters who are unconventional and observe a lot more than a regular person would, and these observations keep the viewers engaged.

Ad

From Sherlock to True Detective, television history is filled with shows that captivate viewers with their flair for mystery.

Disclaimer: The following list reflects the author's opinion and is ranked in no particular order.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Sherlock, Columbo, and eight other detective shows that you should watch

1) True Detective

Still from True Detective (Image via HBO Entertainment)

HBO’s True Detective is a popular ongoing anthology detective show where each season unravels a new series of murders. The first season of the show was well-received by the audience, gaining a lot of acclaim from critics and bagging Primetime Emmy Awards in multiple categories.

Ad

Trending

Season 1 revolves around Louisiana state detective Rustin "Rust" Cohle (Matthew McGhauney) and his partner Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) who are brought in to revisit a homicide case they worked on in 1995. As the inquiry unfolds in the present day, a bizarre ritualistic murder story comes to light and the viewers see how the two detectives navigated through the entire case back in 1995. There are a total of four seasons of the show till date.

Ad

Where to watch: True Detective is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

2) Sherlock

Still from the show Sherlock (Image via BBC Studios)

BBC's Sherlock is a modernized reimagination of the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this show, Sherlock Holmes is a private detective living in 21st Century London. A veteran of the War in Afghanistan, Dr. Watson comes across Sherlock while looking for a place of accommodation. Eventually, the two start working together, solving cases.

Ad

The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, and Rupert Graves who play pivotal roles as Sherlock, Dr. Watson, and Detective Inspector Lestrade, respectively. The popular detective show created by Mark Gatiss has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards in multiple categories.

Where to watch: Sherlock is available to stream on Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and PBS.

3) Mindhunter

Still from the show Mindhunter (Image via Netflix)

Joe Penhall's Mindhunter, set in the late 1970s, follows two FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they interview various serial killers to understand their psychology and use it to solve cases by criminal profiling.

Ad

To create a knowledge base, Ford and Tench conduct a study for "sequence killers", building up a database of their backgrounds, behaviors, and motives to make apprehending such criminals easier in the future. Actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv play the leads in this one-of-a-kind detective show.

Where to watch: Mindhunter is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Broadchurch

Still from the show Broadchurch (Image via Kudos Entertainment)

Chris Chibnall's Broadchurch revolves around a calm and friendly seaside town becoming a media frenzy when an 11-year-old Danny Latimer is found dead on the beach. As the mystery slowly unravels, deep secrets of the town come to light as the town seems to fall apart.

Ad

Actors like David Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Jodie Whittaker play crucial roles in the show. The show was awarded the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama Series and is a well-liked British drama detective.

Where to watch: Broadchurch is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and PBS.

5) Luther

Still from the show Luther (Image via BBC Studios)

Luther revolves around a brilliant yet troubled detective who is haunted by his failure to capture a cyber psychopath. Luther breaks out of prison and takes an unrelenting approach to solve serial killings and repair his relationship with his wife.

Ad

Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, and Michael Smiley play the leads in the show. The show was created by Neil Cross and has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, making this a critically acclaimed detective show.

Where to watch: Luther is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Apple TV.

6) Criminal Minds

Still from the show Criminal Minds (Image via ABC Studios)

Jeff Davis’s Criminal Minds revolves around a team of FBI profilers, who fly from Quantico to the epicenter of criminal activities. There, they investigate, study, and compose evidence to prevent the next criminal activity.

Ad

Characters fighting their personal battles as well as solving and studying crimes to save the next fatal strike, make this show an intriguing watch. Actors like Kirsten Vangsness, Matthew Gary Gubler, and A.J. Cook play crucial roles in the show. The show has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and is premiering its 18th season on May 8, 2025.

Where to watch: Criminal Minds is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Paramount Plus.

Ad

7) The Blacklist

Still from the show The Blacklist (Image via NBC Studios)

Jon Bokenkamp’s The Blacklist is about a new FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen and criminal Raymond Reddington. Elizabeth’s life changes when Raymond turns himself in after decades and only wishes to speak with Elizabeth.

Ad

Eventually, Raymond provides a lot of information on the criminal activities while speaking to Elizabeth but their connection remains a mystery. Actors like James Spader, Megan Boone, and Diego Klattenhoff play important roles in this detective show.

Where to watch: The Blacklist is available to stream on Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

8) Twin Peaks

Still from the show Twin Peaks (Image via Showtime Networks)

ABC's Twin Peaks is a mystery-horror drama. As a young girl named Laura Palmer's body washes up on a beach near the fictional town of Twin Peaks in the Pacific Northwest, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper is called in to investigate her demise.

Ad

During the process of the investigation, Cooper unravels the dark secrets of the town and finds himself fighting his demons. The show was created by David Lynch and Mark Frost and actors like Kyle MacLachlan, Micheal Ontkean, and Dana Ashbrook play pivotal roles in this detective show.

Where to watch: Twin Peaks is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Paramount Plus.

9) Person of Interest

Still from the show Person of Interest (Image via Warner Bros. Television)

CBS's Person of Interest revolves around a software genius named Harold Finch. He creates an AI machine for the government that is designed to detect acts of terror before they can happen by monitoring the world through cell phones, emails, and surveillance cameras.

Ad

After facing disinterest from the government, Finch partners up with an ex-CIA Agent John Reese to prevent violent crimes secretly before they can happen. Eventually, a chase begins between the New York Police, Reese, and the criminals. Actors like Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, and Taraji P. Henson play crucial roles in this detective show.

Where to watch: Person of Interest is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Ad

10) Columbo

Still from the show Columbo (Image via SkyShowtime)

Richard Levinson’s Columbo revolves around an LA homicide detective named Columbo. He uses his humble ways and indigenous demeanor to extract the truth from criminals.

Ad

Columbo is often called to solve high-profile cases, trapping the criminals and making them confess just when they thought they got away with the crime. Veteran actors like Peter Falk, Mike Lally, and Bruce Kirby play important roles in this detective show.

Where to watch: Columbo is available to stream on Amazom Prime Video, Peacock, and Apple TV.

Viewers are welcome to go through this list of best detective shows and choose a show to watch of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakash Mishra Aakash Mishra is an entertainment and timeless listicle writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, which laid the foundation for his passion for cinema and content creation. With over 2 years of experience, he has contributed to various media outlets such as Scrbblr, Republic, Zee5, and IndiaTimes.



His fascination with movies and the art of merging visual and written mediums drives his work, hoping to create a film himself one day. In his free time, Aakash enjoys researching folk music and exploring music trivia. His favorite artist is Amit Trivedi with whom he would love to talk about Indian music and the unique fusion he brings to the genre.



If he could, Aakash would like to be a part of the show Succession. But he would rather play the role of a bouncer and watch all the actors perform together. Know More