8 shows to watch if you like 'Criminal Minds'

Criminal Minds is a police procedural drama released in September 2005 on CBS. With 17 seasons spanning across two parts of the series, 344 episodes have been released. The first series ended in February 2020, after which a new series of the same show, called Criminal Minds: Evolution, was released on Paramount+ in 2022.

The original series featured an ensemble cast including Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, and Lola Glaudini, among others. The story followed a group of detectives who worked at the FBI profiling criminals in its Behavioral Analysis Unit. Throughout the series, the crew tackles crimes with help from their team, which has expertise in communication, psychology, linguistics, and counterintelligence.

The 17th and most recent season ended in August 2024, and the show has been renewed, set to premiere on May 8, 2025, on Paramount+.

Fans of the show who have been waiting for new episodes can find some solace in this list of shows similar to Criminal Minds.

Disclaimer: The following list has been made purely based on the author's opinion and through various sources.

Mindhunter, NCIS, and six more police procedural shows similar to Criminal Minds

1) Mindhunter - Netflix, Apple TV

A poster for Mindhunter. (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is a Netflix exclusive series released in October 2017, and was inspired by a true-crime book written by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series was known for its executive producers, such as Charlize Theron and David Fincher. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv among others.

With two seasons totalling 19 episodes, Mindhunter was a crime drama that focused on the establishment of the Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI. The team launched a research project to interview imprisoned serial killers to understand their psychology and apply it to their ongoing cases. Fans of Criminal Minds will find this show similar in taste and will enjoy it.

2) NCIS - Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, CBS

A poster for NCIS. (Image via CBS)

NCIS is a military police procedural series that was released in September 2003, and is still ongoing after 22 seasons and 483 episodes. Throughout the series, it has featured Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, and Pauley Perrette among others. The focus of the show is on a team of special agents called the Major Case Response Team or MCRT.

They respond to high-visibility crime and investigate deaths, cases of treason, and force protection among other things. NCIS is the longest-running scripted, live-action crime series. Fans of Criminal Minds will find it fascinating to go down memory lane with this one.

3) The Mentalist - Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV

A poster for The Mentalist. (Image via CBS)

The Mentalist is a procedural thriller crime drama starring Simon Baker in the lead role as Patrick Jane. The series launched in September 2008 and went on for seven seasons till February 2015, when it aired its 151st and final episode. It features Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Owain Yeoman, and Amanda Righetti among others.

Patrick Jane is a mentalist who works with the CBI as an independent consultant to help them solve murders. His previous career as a successful but fraudulent psychic medium helps him put his foot through the door at the CBI. The plot thickens as viewers find out he has a secret dark past. Fans of Criminal Minds will love this cult classic series for its supernatural take on crime.

4) Hannibal - NBC, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Hannibal. (Image via NBC)

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller directed by Bryan Fuller starring Mads Mikkelsen as the titular Hannibal. The characters in the series are inspired by the Red Dragon novel written by Thomas Harris. Released in April 2013, the show went on for three seasons. It also featured Hugh Dancy, Caroline Dhavernas, and Héltienne Park among other ensemble actors.

Will Graham, played by Dancy, works for the FBI in Behavioral Sciences, searching for the motives of murder at crime scenes. His boss, Jack Crawford, sends him to Dr. Hannibal, a psychologist, to help Will mitigate his mental stress owing to the job. However, Hannibal is secretly a serial killer and cannibal, and is set on changing Will, too. Fans of Criminal Minds will love this twist on a crime drama.

5) True Detective - Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Max

Poster for True Detective. (Image via HBO)

True Detective is an anthology crime drama created by Nic Pizzolatto and was launched in January 2014. Every season follows a story of its own and features an ensemble cast unique to each season. Throughout the series, the episodes featured some notable cast members, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, and Rachel McAdams, among others.

The fourth and latest season was released in January 2024, and the series was named Night Country. The stories usually revolve around a team of detectives investigating macabre killings and finding connections in the evidence to solve the murders. Fans of Criminal Minds will love this unique approach towards crime dramas and the way it incorporates an anthological format for its stories.

6) White Collar - Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for White Collar. (Image via USA)

White Collar is a police procedural that stars Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay in leading roles. The series was released in October 2009, and was renewed for six seasons, totalling 81 episodes. Featuring Willie Garson, Marsha Thomason, and Tiffani Thiessen among others, the story revolves around a special agent and a conman.

Neal Caffrey, played by Bomer, an intelligent conman, is caught after a three-year-long chase by Peter Burke, played by DeKay. His area of expertise is with white collar criminals like Caffrey, who escapes prison only to be caught again. This time, he strikes a deal with Burke to help him in exchange for being let out early. Viewers who enjoy Criminal Minds will appreciate this show for its crafty nature.

7) Bones - Peacock, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for Bones. (Image via Fox)

Bones is another police procedural that was aired on Fox, created by Hart Hanson. The show ran for 12 seasons, and a total of 246 episodes before it ended in March 2017. The first episode premiered in September 2005, featuring an ensemble cast, including Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz in the lead roles. The focus of the show is on forensic anthropology and archeology.

Throughout the series, the relationship between an anthropologist and an FBI agent is explored, as they solve murders by examining human remains. While the anthropologist provides scientific expertise, the latter helps with criminal investigation techniques, and they soon find themselves in love. This is the perfect series to binge after Criminal Minds for its unique storytelling style.

8) Cold Case - CBS, Apple TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Max

A poster for Cold Case. (Image via CBS)

Cold Case is another police procedural crime drama that was released in September 2003 and ran for seven seasons till May 2010. The show features an ensemble cast including Kathryn Morris, Justin Chambers, Thom Barry, and more. It revolves around a police department in Philadelphia that specializes in investigating cold homicide cases.

Throughout the show, the detectives in the agency focus on one investigation per episode. Some of the cold cases they explore in the show are also over a hundred years old, as they receive a new lead. The story also examines racism, homophobia, sexism, and other issues critically. Fans of Criminal Minds will find Cold Case interesting for its unique portrayal of police procedures.

Apart from these titles, some more shows similar to Criminal Minds are Profiler, Without A Trace, Luther, and Elementary.

