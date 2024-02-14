10 best NCIS: Los Angeles episodes to revisit

NCIS: Los Angeles, the second series of the fan-favorite show NCIS has all the elements of a successful series. Packed to the brim with action and adventure, it has managed to enthrall audiences for 14 whole seasons. The show aired on CBS Network and finally bid adieu to its loyal fans in May of 2023.

NCIS: Los Angeles mixed the drama of police procedure with the intensity of military operations to create a show that was addictive and gripping. The series follows the adventures of undercover agents of an elite organization, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, a division of the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects (OSP).

Although the series boasts over 250 episodes, let's gloss over the 10 best episodes that can be revisited and enjoyed again.

10 NCIS: Los Angeles episodes that sent viewers in a frenzy

1) Unleashed (Season 8 Episode 24)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

This episode reminds us of what NCIS: Los Angeles means to the audience. A show not only about crime and action but also about friendships. When Sam's wife Michelle dies at the hands of Tahir Khaled, the whole team shows up to support Sam in his quest for vengeance. Unleashed is one of the most exciting yet heartwarming episodes to watch.

2) Familia (Season 2 Episode 24)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

The final episode of the second season ends with one of the best cliffhangers of the series. With Hetty's resignation affecting the team and the Comescu crime family wanting Callen dead, the episode has twists and turns at every possible juncture. Shrouded with mystery, Familia is an episode that helped NCIS: Los Angeles gain the cult status of this show.

3) Citadel (Season 7 Episode 2)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

A secret private organization of spies wanting to infiltrate all the federal pillars of American democracy, Citadel Behavioral Research Center is at the crux of this episode. When the recurring character Talia is introduced in this episode, it adds another layer of drama and intrigue. Filled with action, Citadel is one of the most thrilling episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

4) False Flag (Season 10 Episode 24)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

Action-fueled with twists happening at breakneck speed, False Flag is not an episode to be forgotten easily. The description of this episode on IMDb reads:

"Callen and Sam work to locate a group of ISIS sympathizers aboard the USS Allegiance; Hetty enlists her friend to help obtain information from a Russian diplomat."

5) Home is Where the Heart Is (Season 8 Episode 6)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

Sometimes heart-breaking, this is one of the few episodes that made NCIS: Los Angeles a compelling drama. The episode is minimal on the action, but rich on the emotional values that the team exhibits. Deeks struggles to comprehend the scope of loss when Kensi's injury takes a life-threatening turn, a local teenager's life is in danger, and some other team members cope with family troubles. This episode is a soothing yet quietly disturbing watch.

6) Spoils of War (Season 5 Episode 19)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

Hetty sends her team to rescue Kensi when she is kidnapped by Taliban terrorists. Sam, Callen, and Deeks set off to Afghanistan to free their colleague and friend from her captives. Spoils of War is a great episode in the series as it truly showcases the bond between the members of the team.

7) The One That Got Away (Season 10 Episode 21)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

It's a manhunt! This episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is reportedly one of the top-rated on IMDb. Anna, Callen's ex-girlfriend escapes prison and the NCIS team is called in to locate the convict. Incidentally, Callen's statement was the proof that put her behind bars. Later on, Anna arrives in Russia while trying to locate Callen's dad. This episode creates a great plotline that is further chased in consecutive episodes.

8) Mother (Season 11 Episode 10)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles does a brilliant job of portraying the effects of ill deeds. In this episode, Hetty Lange's protege, Akhos Laos, a former black ops agent turns up to seek revenge on Hetty for the cruel life she introduced him to. Packed with violence, it is truly one of the most enjoyable episodes of the show.

9) Till Death Do Us Part (Season 10 Episode 17)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

Fans heaved a sigh of relief when finally Deeks and Kensi tied the knot. An episode dedicated entirely to romance and togetherness, audience got teary-eyed at every moment of this episode. Kensi Blye and Martin Deeks were together for 4 seasons and engaged for two years before getting married in this episode. However, this episode also serves some action as well that the team tries to hide from the happy couple.

10) Hot Water (Season 8 Episode 13)

A still from NCIS: Los Angeles (Image via CBS)

Directed by Dennis Smith, this episode is by far the most gripping one in the entire series. As a mole compromises the team again, Sam, Granger, Callen, and Deeks are arrested. Some planted evidence gives way to the arrest as the team is put behind bars for crimes they did not commit. On the other hand, Hetty's position is at stake as Under Secretary Duggan demands her resignation. Hot Water is an episode that NCIS fans can easily rank as one of their favorites.

These thrilling episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles truly justify the love this show has received.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE