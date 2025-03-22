7 long series to watch if you like NCIS

NCIS is a spin-off of JAG that began in 2003, and it quickly gained popularity as a crime procedural. Espionage and homicide concerning the Navy and Marine Corps are the subjects explored in this series.

Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, leads the show. He is joined by other team members such as Tony DiNozzo, the forensic specialist (Michael Weatherly), Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), and Ducky Mallard, the medical examiner (David McCallum).

Over the years, some members have left, but the chemistry between the cast, and the humor intertwined in scenes make it appealing for viewers. A mix of action, drama, and teamwork sets up the banter among the characters.

For the fans of complex stories with strong personalities and mysteries, here are seven shows that share similar elements found in NCIS.

SEAL Team, CSI, and 5 other shows like NCIS

1) Law & Order

Stills from Law & Order (Image via NBC)

Law & Order divides its focus between the police and attorneys. It follows the investigations of the crime in the first half, while going into the legal proceedings of the same in the second.

Many more actors have come and gone over the years, but stars like Jerry Orbach, Sam Waterston, and S. Epatha Merkerson have made lasting impressions. Their performances have turned characters like Lennie Briscoe and Jack McCoy into icons. The idea of alternating casts has kept the show fresh, ensuring that no two seasons would look alike.

Law & Order is praised for its storytelling style and layering action over a legal framework. Just like NCIS, the two series manage to support stand-alone episodes while reaffirming the viewer's familiarity with the people.

2) S.W.A.T.

Still from S.W.A.T (image via CBS)

S.W.A.T. (2017- present) revolves around the life of Daniel Hondo Harrelson, a sergeant who leads a S.W.A.T. team that ranks among the best in Los Angeles. The series explores the ins and outs of policing in a city rife with strife, involving life-threatening missions and personal struggles.

It is a mix of thriller and some social truths set into the landscape. The show features Shemar Moore as Hondo, and the rest of the cast includes Jay Harrington and David Lim.

Like NCIS, each episode of S.W.A.T. brings a balance of fully focused-on action and scenes revolving around character development, upping the tension each time. This is just what viewers want: a long-running series that offers something like teamwork, excitement, and emotional substance.

3) F.B.I

Still from FBI (image via Paramount)

F.B.I. is a drama series launched in 2018, revolving around federal law enforcement. The agents operate from New York City and deal with terrorism. Each episode presents a time-bound challenge, mixing action with mysteries.

Missy Peregrym takes on the role of Maggie Bell, a smart, tough agent, along with actor Zeeko Zaki as her partner named Omar Adom "OA" Zidan. Moreover, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel round out the cast.

Audiences applaud how this show portrays a seemingly realistic investigation scenario while solving serial killings. Like NCIS, F.B.I. is good at weaving procedural dramas with character-driven subplots.

4) SEAL Team

Still from SEAL Team (Image via Paramount)

SEAL Team (2017-present) is a military drama that immerses viewers in the experiences of a Navy SEAL team. The program merges operations with the individual challenges faced by its team, providing a view of the sacrifices they endure in the field.

David Boreanaz essays the role of a team leader named Jason Hayes. The cast also features Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., and AJ Buckley. Fans appreciate the camaraderie between these team members.

Viewers are attracted to SEAL Team due to its depiction of military operations and its emphasis on the personal aspects of heroism. For NCIS fans seeking another show that is filled with action, teamwork, and emotional complexity, SEAL Team is an ideal choice.

5) CSI

Still from CSI (Image via CBS)

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2015) is known for popularising forensic science as a must-watch on television. The show is set in Las Vegas, where a band of detectives goes about solving crimes by analyzing evidence.

The distinctive style of the series—gritty and deliberate—sets the template for crime dramas. The cast is led by William Petersen as Gil Grissom. Together with Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, and Jorja Fox, they create a chemistry that appears professional yet so personal.

Audiences laud CSI for its intelligent plots and its details. In the vein of NCIS, it balances procedural dimensions and character development, allowing viewers to invest in both the cases and the people solving them.

6) JAG

Still from JAG (Image via Prime video)

JAG (1995-2005) is a military drama that paved the way for NCIS. The series tracks Judge Advocate General officers as they work through legal cases in the Navy and Marine Corps. One can imagine courtroom drama combined with military intrigue, with plenty of action and personal stakes thrown in. It's a combination of A Few Good Men and Top Gun, but with its own twist.

David James Elliott and Catherine Bell lead the cast as Harmon Rabb Jr. and Sarah MacKenzie, respectively. Both professional and personal chemistry between the two is one of the motivating factors for viewers. The ensemble is supported by Patrick Labyorteaux and John M. Jackson, and the dynamic between the team members feels realistic.

JAG is a fan favorite as it presents tough moral questions with high stakes. For viewers interested in checking out the original series that spawned NCIS, JAG has a good mix of courtroom drama, military conspiracy, and personal drama.

7) Criminal Minds

Still from Criminal Minds (Image via CBS)

A psychological thriller, Criminal Minds (2005-2020) goes into the depths of human psyche. The show follows a team of FBI profilers who chase down serial killers, cracking puzzles of criminal motivations with every episode. It also shows a race against time in tension, mirrored by extensive studies on criminal psychology.

One can think of it as a combination between Sherlock Holmes and Silence of the Lambs, but with a collective team approach. The show stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna, and Kirsten Vangsness. Their chemistry fosters a family feel in the team's collective approach, offsetting the darker side of the show with light moments filled with humor.

For NCIS fans who are on the lookout for yet another long-standing program featuring the blend of crime-solving investigation and character-oriented storytelling, Criminal Minds is a must-watch.

From military intrigue to psychological thrillers, these seven shows bring their unique flavor to the crime procedural genre. They are perfect for those looking for more twists, emotional stakes, and binge-worthy storytelling.

