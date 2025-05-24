From Tempest to The Manipulated: Disney+ unveils the 2025 K-drama slate, leaves out Kim Soo-hyun's 'Knockoff'

On May 23, 2025, Disney+ held its annual Open House event at its Korean headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The event spotlighted the streaming platform’s roadmap for Korean content in the second half of the year 2025. Key figures in attendance included Choi Yeon-woo, head of local content at Walt Disney Company Korea.
Producers from major upcoming projects, such as Made in Korea and Killers’ Shopping Mall, were also present at the event. The latter is scheduled to release in 2026. Disney+ announced five new Korean series for late 2025. The lineup includes:
- Tempest
- Made in Korea
- Low Life
- The Murky Stream
- The Manipulated
These projects range from political thrillers to historical action dramas, aiming to broaden the streaming platform's genre diversity.
The event celebrated the growth and global success of Korean originals on Disney+. One noticeable absence in the new slate was Knockoff, the long-delayed series starring Kim Soo-hyun. The officials remained firm that the show’s release is still kept on hold following an internal review and refrained from offering any new updates, as reported by iMBC.
Detailed look at Disney+'s new K-drama slate for 2025
Tempest
Formerly known as North Star, the espionage thriller now-titled Tempest features Jun Ji-hyun as a former UN ambassador and Kang Dong-won as a mysterious special agent. Together, they investigate an assassination plot that threatens peace on the Korean peninsula.
The series blends action, diplomacy, and conspiracy, with a release expected in the latter half of 2025. It marks Kang Dong-won’s major return to the small screen and reunites him with Jun Ji-hyun, known for The Legend of the Blue Sea.
Made in Korea
This period political drama stars Hyun Bin as Baek Ki-tae. He is a man driven by ambition in 1970s Korea. Jung Woo-sung plays Jang Geon-young, a prosecutor trying to stop him. The upcoming series is directed by Woo Min-ho of Inside Men fame.
The series is positioned as a high-budget tentpole drama. Set during a turbulent time in Korea’s history, it explores the dark intersection of power, corruption, and morality.
Low Life
Based on a webtoon, Low Life is a crime drama that centers on country folk drawn into a chaotic treasure hunt for a sunken ship’s loot. It features Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong, and Im Soo-jung.
Directed by Kang Yoon-sung (The Outlaws, Big Bet), the drama combines humor and intensity in a rural setting filled with colorful characters and moral conflicts.
The Murky Stream
Set in a fictional Joseon era, The Murky Stream stars Rowoon as a man hiding his past, Shin Ye-eun as a principled official, and Park Seo-ham as an idealistic civil servant. The story unfolds against the backdrop of a corrupt society near a tainted river.
Helmed by director Choo Chang-min (Masquerade), the series presents a visually rich, character-driven story about survival and justice in a time of lawlessness.
The Manipulated
This revenge drama stars Ji Chang-wook as Tae-joong. He is a man who is wrongly imprisoned and set on uncovering the truth behind his setup. Doh Kyung-soo plays Yo-han, the cold mastermind behind the scenes.
Written by Oh Sang-ho (Taxi Driver), it promises psychological intensity and plot twists. The series explores themes of control, manipulation, and retribution.
With a mix of big stars and unique premises, the second half of 2025 looks promising for K-drama fans, despite Knockoff remaining in limbo.