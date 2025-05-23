"Our official position is still the same" — Disney+ maintains silence on Kim Soo-hyun's 'Knockoff' release amid 2025 lineup reveal

On May 23, 2025, iMBC reported that Disney+ Korea has once again refrained from providing a clear update on the indefinitely postponed K-drama Knockoff, starring Kim Soo-hyun. The statement was made during the 2025 Disney+ Open House event at the Walt Disney Company Korea headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul.

Choi Yeon-woo, the Head of Local Content, maintained that their official position had not changed. The series remains shelved following an internal review, and no further updates have been provided.

When asked whether the company would pursue penalties against the actor or consider releasing the drama in the future, Choi responded:

"Our official position is still the same that the release has been postponed after internal review, no separate updates since then (for the official position)." (as translated by user @KoreanUpdates on X)

When asked about any penalty that Kim Soo-hyun may reportedly need to pay, they avoided the question, stating:

"It's difficult to answer."

Knockoff was originally expected to be released in the second quarter of 2025. However, it was pulled amid intensifying controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun’s rumored past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The scandal gained momentum after photos and allegations suggested a relationship may have begun when she was still a minor. Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's agency firmly denies these allegations.

Additional legal disputes followed, with Kim Soo-hyun’s team announcing lawsuits against those spreading what they claimed were false allegations. The actor’s reputation took a hit, with multiple brands cutting ties and projects. Both his domestic and international events are either paused or canceled.

More on Disney+ lineup and the ongoing fallout from Kim Soo-hyun’s scandal

At the same Open House event, Disney+ Korea unveiled a list of new original series scheduled for the second half of 2025. Among the upcoming titles are Tempest, Made In Korea, Low Life, The Murky Stream, and The Manipulated. Of these, Tempest, starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won, was emphasized as a major tentpole production. It has high expectations in terms of both narrative and scale.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Knockoff remains a major question mark for the platform. The series, described as a black comedy, centers on a man who rises to power in the counterfeit market after the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Actress Jo Bo-ah stars alongside Kim Soo-hyun. She has since shifted her focus to other projects, including Netflix’s Dear Hongrang.

Recently, she briefly addressed the issue, saying that while she remains cautious in speaking about Knockoff, she hopes the work put into it will be recognized someday. According to SPOTV, she stated:

"I know you're really curious. But I'm really careful. My words could hurt someone, so I want to be a little careful with my words.This is a piece that we have prepared for for a long time, working hard together. It is a piece that we put a lot of love into. I think that someday, our efforts will be recognized and we will see good results."

Expand Tweet

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun has continued to escalate since Kim Sae-ron’s passing in February 2025. Public attention has focused not only on their rumored relationship but also on the aftermath. This includes financial damages from the brands the actor was associated with, such as a lawsuit from 7-Eleven Taiwan, and conflicting statements from both families.

While Disney+ has chosen to remain silent for now, the drama’s fate appears increasingly uncertain as legal and public scrutiny continues.

