"I’m careful"— Jo Bo-ah breaks silence on 'Knock-Off' delays amidst co-star, Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing controversy 

On May 19, 2025, actress Jo Bo-ah commented on the indefinite delay of the Disney+ drama Knock-Off in an interview with News 1. The pause occurs amid a controversy involving her fellow actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Ad

Marking the launch of her latest series, Dear Hongrang, Jo spoke cautiously about Knock-Off during the interview. The Tale of the Nine Tailed star said she is careful when discussing the series to avoid any unintended harm, but recognized the hard work put in by the entire team. She remains hopeful that their dedication will eventually be acknowledged.

"I'm careful. I want to be careful with my words because my words might hurt someone. I worked hard and put a lot of effort into this piece, and it's a piece filled with love, so I think that someday my efforts will be recognized and there will be good results," Jo Bo-ah said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked about the honeymoon she postponed due to filming, the 33-year-old replied:

"No plans yet."

For those unversed, Jo wed her non-famous partner in an intimate ceremony in October 2024. The status of Knock-Off remains uncertain, with no announcements about its resumption or release.

Kim Soo-hyun's Knock-Off's delay explained

On March 21, 2025, Disney+ confirmed that the Knock-Off's planned April launch is postponed. The announcement came after serious accusations involving the lead actor, Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

The allegations emerged via the YouTube platform Garosero Institute, charging Kim Soo-hyun with a prior relationship involving actress Kim Sae-ron during her minor years.

Ad

The 37-year-old has denied the allegations in a press briefing and later filed a defamation lawsuit. He seeks approximately KRW 12 billion (roughly USD 8.6 million) in damages.

Knock-Off is directed by Park Hyun-sok and written by Han Jung-hoon, the team behind Netflix’s Song of the Bandits (2023). The series is set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian economic meltdown. Kim Soo-hyun plays Sung-jun, a regular office worker who gets involved in a global counterfeit network. Meanwhile, Jo Bo-ah stars as Hye-jung, a police officer investigating the counterfeit case who shares a history with Sung-jun.

Ad

The production’s funding is reported to be valued at KRW 60 billion (roughly USD 42 million). Kim Soo-hyun’s earnings were estimated at KRW 9 billion (roughly USD 6.3 million). Production was nearing completion, with scripts for all 18 episodes finished before the halt.

This pause affects Disney+ Korea’s 2025 content lineup. The platform had invested heavily in the series to expand its presence in Korea and across Asia. Kim Soo-hyun’s rising fame from Queen of Tears was a key factor in the project’s appeal.

Ad

In other news, South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun is allegedly facing a ₩6 billion (around NT$130 million) legal claim from 7-Eleven Taiwan. The label had planned a significant marketing campaign with him, featuring limited-edition items and an event showcase.

Nonetheless, the project was canceled amid backlash regarding his alleged prior association with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, prompting 7-Eleven to seek reimbursement for monetary damages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More