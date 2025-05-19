Kim Soo-hyun to reportedly face 6 Billion KRW lawsuit from 7-Eleven Taiwan amid Kim Sae-ron death controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is reportedly facing a six billion KRW (approximately 130 million NTD) lawsuit from 7-Eleven Taiwan. As reported by a South Korean media outlet, Hankyung, the convenience store is preparing legal action due to financial losses linked to a promotional campaign with the actor. It is for the campaign that was abruptly canceled after allegations surrounding his private life involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

7-Eleven Taiwan had initially planned an extensive collaboration with Kim Soo-hyun. This included the release of various products such as food, coffee, and souvenirs featuring his image.

The actor was reportedly also supposed to campaign at the Kaohsiung Sakura Music Festival in March 2025. However, with the controversy over his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, the entire project was scrapped.

The financial damage, as reported, includes losses from halted product production, discarded merchandise, and canceled marketing activities. It totalled around 100 million NTD (4.6 billion KRW).

Factoring in additional promotional losses and the cost of unlaunched projects, the total compensation 7-Eleven Taiwan is reportedly seeking amounts to 130 million NTD (6 billion KRW).

It is to be noted that 7-Eleven Taiwan has yet to release an official statement. Reports claim that legal preparations are actively underway.

More about the background and other canceled collaborations of Kim Soo-hyun

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun centers on his alleged relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron. Their relationship reportedly began when she was a minor. The actress was found deceased in February this year on the day of Soo-hyun's birthday. The situation came to light after her passing.

Some accusations surfaced that Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was just 15 years old, when Kim Soo-hyun was 28. It sparked public outrage over the significant age gap and allegations of underage involvement.

The claims were fueled further with the release of photos, handwritten letters, and recordings shared by Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family. They released the clips through the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute.

In response, Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference. He admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron for a short period but denied any involvement while she was underage.

He also filed defamation lawsuits against the family and Garosero Research Institute’s Kim Se-ui. He described them as false information that was spread by the actress's side.

The scandal had a ripple effect on Soo-hyun's career. Multiple brands cut ties with him. Luxury fashion house Prada, beauty brand Dinto, and bakery chain Tous les Jours were among the first to end their partnerships with the actor.

K2 Korea also removed its advertisements from its official platforms. It was followed by other brands such as Shinhan Bank, Homeplus, Eider, Aekyung Group, and Cuckoo.

The halted 7-Eleven Taiwan project was a significant blow as it was expected to launch multiple branded products and promotional events. Reports indicate that limited-edition food items, collectibles, and city-wide campaigns were all planned before the scandal erupted.

His scheduled appearance at the Kaohsiung event was also canceled. Therefore, it resulted in major financial losses for the company.

In addition to the Taiwanese lawsuit, Soo-hyun is reportedly facing legal action in South Korea as well. Multiple domestic advertisers have filed lawsuits seeking financial compensation. There are claims totaling around six billion KRW.

As legal battles continue to mount and brands distance themselves from the actor, the full impact of the controversy on Kim Soo-hyun’s career remains uncertain. However, with 7-Eleven Taiwan now pursuing legal action, the challenges appear far from over.

